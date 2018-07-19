comments
Politics

#SeaHomeless: A day of stories for a city in crisis

All of the homelessness coverage from today's citywide media collaboration.

by / July 19, 2018

A homeless encampment, referred to as The Jungle, underneath a freeway overpass in Seattle. (Photo by Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Where are people homeless in King County?

See an interactive map, built by The Seattle Times, of where the homeless are in King County, as well as links to related stories.

an image of the interactive map of where homeless live

It’s nearly impossible to avoid the tent-homes clustered in the nooks and crannies of Seattle’s cityscape. Every night and every day, thousands of this booming city’s residents find respite in these meager shelters. Others rest their heads on park benches, bus seats and concrete. Today, Crosscut joins a host of local media organizations in dedicating our website and social channels to the stories of these people.

Below we’ll be tracking all of the stories produced today, including a joint project by Crosscut, The Seattle Times, KUOW and SeattlePI.com featuring a series of in-depth stories on the changing dynamics of homelessness in Seattle. We also invite you to ask any questions you have about homelessness using this form and follow the twitter conversation with the hashtag #SeaHomeless.

Crosscut Stories

The number of homeless veterans is down. What’s working?

by David Kroman
 

A day in the life of a homeless father of four

by Aileen Imperial
 

After head tax repeal, new group emerges to fight homelessness

by Josh Cohen
 

In a homeless encampment, pets provide more than comfort

by Gemina Garland-Lewis
 

Ask us your #SeaHomeless questions — and we'll report back

by Cambria Roth
 

Participating Publications

 
Related Stories
Seattle Times

Ballard’s homelessness quadrupled last year, and anger is spilling over

 
KUOW

Your queen’s here, honey: Seattle street youth on the Ave

 
Seattle PI

On the streets for years: Chronic homelessness in Seattle, everywhere hard to escape

 
Seattle Times

The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets

 
Seattle Times

Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter

 
Seattle Times

Seattle still doesn’t know what to do with thousands of people living in vehicles

 
GeekWire

The cities making a dent in homelessness — and what Seattle can learn from them

 
Place

Tents, tiny houses no substitute for homes - U.S. official

 
Outside City Hall

For 3rd year in a row, Outside City Hall joins over 30 local news outlets with coverage of the homeless issue

 
Evergrey

Are people flocking to Seattle for our homeless services?

 
The Stranger

Are people flocking to Seattle for our homeless services?

 
The Undercaste

Real Change launches new podcast "The Undercaste"

 
Seattle Land

Without Shelter

 
Topics:

