8th District underdog makes gains, but few ballots left to count

Rossi — the only Republican of note to run in the primary — stands with 43 percent of the vote.

Schrier led Rittereiser by 1.3 percent on election night. But in the more rural counties of Chelan and Kittitas, the late tallied ballots have broken heavily in his direction and he’s now within 1,067 votes or less than 1 percent.

The question now is whether there are enough votes left for Rittereiser to catch up or whether Schrier will hang on — the rural counties that have favored Rittereiser have nearly tallied all their ballots and the late King County ballots have so far gone for Schrier.

Before election night, Schrier, a pediatrician, was seen as the favorite among three frontrunner democrats to advance to the general election. That assumption was based largely off of one poll from the House Majority PAC showing her in the lead, her voracious fundraising and several high profile endorsements, including from Emily’s List.

Even Rittereiser’s campaign staff seemed caught off guard by how close he was to Schrier on election night, calling the results “outstanding.” “We’re excited about the results tonight,” Rittereiser said in his election night speech.

But Schrier's sizable fundraising advantage may just be enough to win her a spot in the November election.

The outcome of Tuesday’s primary has become a particular obsession because the 8th District — a strangely shaped chunk of land that spans Washington’s east-west Cascade divide — decently represents the hopes of Democrats. Namely, it’s a district represented by Republican Dave Reichert, but with sizable suburbs that seem to be turning against President Trump. In 2016, it split its vote between Reichert and Hillary Clinton.

Despite that, it remained “likely” Republican, according to the Cook Political Report — until Reichert announced his retirement, when it was then switched to “toss up.” “If Democrats could have picked one House GOP incumbent to retire in 2018, it would have been GOP Rep. Dave Reichert, who represents a suburban Seattle seat Hillary Clinton won by three points, but has cruised to reelection on the strength of his reputation as the former King County sheriff,” wrote David Wasserman for Cook.

In that same poll that favored Schrier in the primary, Rittereiser fared better in the general, beating Rossi. Schrier was down 5 percentage points.

Going into election night, the 8th District was seen as the most interesting in Washington State. But it may have lost that mantle to its neighbors to the east and south. Once believed to be safe, Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Spokane) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (Camas) both suddenly look vulnerable. McMorris Rodgers leads her opponent, Lisa Brown, by 2.5 percentage point. And Herrera Beutler leads Carolyn Long by 7 percent. But neither Republican cracked the 50 percent mark, meaning both have a real fight on their hands.