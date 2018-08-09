comments
Culture

An artist gives us the dirt on clay

by / August 9, 2018
Video by Stephen Hegg and Aileen Imperial

Artist, entrepreneur and scientist Susie Lee shows us what makes clay so special. (Still image from video by Stephen Hegg and Aileen Imperial/KCTS 9)

What is the cultural significance of the stuff that's all around us?

Introducing our new arts and culture video series, a collaboration between Crosscut and our sister organization KCTS 9. Susie Lee is our host; she’s an artist, entrepreneur and scientist — in other words, the perfect guide to unraveling and explaining the relevance of materials that might otherwise appear so very ordinary.

In this first episode, she introduces us to clay and its many aesthetic incarnations. What’s the connection between wabi-sabi and the Pacific Northwest? How is clay sculpted and used as a metaphor for the body? These questions — and more — are answered in this segment.

Stephen Hegg

About the Author - Stephen Hegg

Stephen is a 25-year veteran of KCTS, producing a wide range of cultural and public affairs series, documentaries and arts programming. His credits include PIE, Something in the Water (PBS feature on Seattle’s indie music scene), the gala opening of Benaroya Hall, and documentaries on Asahel and Edward Curtis, Dan Sullivan and Doris Chase. Seattle-born, Hegg is a graduate of Whitworth University and is also an accomplished violinist and avid cyclist.

About the Author - Aileen Imperial

Aileen Imperial is a multimedia and documentary producer and a 3-time Emmy winner for feature videos in the Arts, Culture, and Human Interest.