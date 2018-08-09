An artist gives us the dirt on clay
What is the cultural significance of the stuff that's all around us?
Introducing our new arts and culture video series, a collaboration between Crosscut and our sister organization KCTS 9. Susie Lee is our host; she’s an artist, entrepreneur and scientist — in other words, the perfect guide to unraveling and explaining the relevance of materials that might otherwise appear so very ordinary.
In this first episode, she introduces us to clay and its many aesthetic incarnations. What’s the connection between wabi-sabi and the Pacific Northwest? How is clay sculpted and used as a metaphor for the body? These questions — and more — are answered in this segment.
