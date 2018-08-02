Concerns over facial recognition endanger a boring old levy

With this revelation, public concern over the possibility of surveillance quickly bubbled up, catching the attention of both the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) management and King County.

And so King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht quickly organized a midday news conference Thursday to address concerns over AFIS and to voice support for the levy that she hopes will fund it. Johanknecht wanted to make clear that the proposition does not directly fund facial recognition technology and that the sheriff’s office has no current plans to develop such a system. She warned that if the proposition was rejected the existing program would be reduced to a bare bones operation in order to reserve funds, adding that if the processing of fingerprints fell to the state, it would inevitably create a backlog.

Johanknecht, who took office in January, also said she was not involved in adding the amendment to the levy.

“It’s not something that’s strongly supported by us and we don’t know where the technology will go,” Johanknecht said before noting that biometric developments could possibly allow for improvements to facial matching already in use by King County law enforcement, such as when the sheriff's office attempts to match mugshots to security camera stills. The technology could also help local police departments in identifying leads in criminal cases, she said.

It was the King County Council that was responsible for adding the amendment to the proposition. According to Rod Dembowski, the King County council member who suggested the amendment, this is the first time in the levy’s history that such an addition has been included. While it allows King County to research other technology like facial recognition in the future, he said, it also promises that they’ll check with organizations like the ACLU along the way.

“The council central staff worked with the AFIS staff to ensure that as future technologies become available, that before they could be adopted, there would be a consulting process with ‘privacy advocates and experts’ to assess whether they should be adopted or used,” he wrote in an email. “I felt it was important to build in a privacy protection process as new innovations become available.”

AFIS Program Manager Carol Gillespie told Crosscut that before concerns over surveillance surfaced, AFIS didn’t have much reason to think the levy wouldn’t pass.

Gillespie pointed out that the amendment is intended to explore the possibility of adopting these technologies. The actual implementation of such technology would require separate approval that would only come after an involved process.

“There’s a lot of steps,” she said. “We would have to present it to the council and work with the ACLU from the beginning.”

Gillespie said AFIS has worked with the ACLU before when implementing other additions to the program, such as “mobile ID,” and it plans to continue that process if the proposition passes.

She added that the amendment follows a national, even worldwide, trend.

“Many AFIS (fingerprint) systems are turning into ABIS (biometric) systems, to include multiple types of biometrics, not just fingerprints,” she said in a follow-up email. “So it's becoming very standard to approach these together.”

Shankar Narayan, the ACLU-WA Technology and Liberty Project director, told Crosscut that the promise to “assess the new biometric technologies with privacy rights experts and advocates” as stated in the proposition was backward. Instead, he said, the conversation regarding the introduction of research into biometric technology into AFIS should have occurred before the addition of the amendment, not after passage of the proposition.

Narayan said that neither the county nor the sheriff’s office had contacted the ACLU about the addition of the amendment prior to this week. He said that he did speak to the sheriff’s office over the phone yesterday after requesting a meeting. While he took from that conversation that the makers of the proposition were well-intentioned, he wishes that they’d “done their homework” before adding “vague statements” about possibilities to the proposition.

“They should have been more transparent,” Narayan said. “Why not say that and allow the public to determine on the basis of the actual facts rather than trying to hide it?”