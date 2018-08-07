Election results for Washington's 2018 primary
The first batch of ballots have been counted. Here is where all of the major races in the state stand.
Here are the current 2018 primary election results for the Senate, Congress, King County and Washington state, along with links to background info on each race. Check back for updates and final results as they come in — and find all of Crosscut's election coverage and analysis here.
NATIONAL:
United States Senator
Results: Maria Cantwell 55.8%, Susan Hutchison 23.76%
Background: “28 hopefuls chase Cantwell in U.S. Senate primary”
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 1
Results: Suzan DelBene 60.21%, Jeffrey Beeler 25.06%
Background: “Five candidates vie for Dist. 1 seat in U.S. Congress”
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 8
Results: Dino Rossi 42.96%, Kim Schrier 18.87%, Jason Rittereiser 17.51%
Background: “Could Democrats pick up Reichert’s seat in 2018?”
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 9
Results: Adam Smith 50.29%, Doug Basler, 26.56%, Sarah Smith 23.15%
Background: “Can Sarah Smith Be Seattle’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?”
WASHINGTON STATE:
Legislative District No. 30, State Senator
Results: Mark Miloscia 48.43%, Claire Wilson 38.61%
Background: “School Board President To Challenge Miloscia In Dist. Senate Race”
Legislative District No. 32, State Senator
Results: Maralyn Chase 39.02%, Jesse Salomon 35.93%
Background: “Auditor: Careful what you say about rivals in voter pamphlet”
Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 1
Results: Cindy Ryu 71.64%, Diodato (Dio) Boucsieguez 22.43%
Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 2
Results: Lauren Davis 49.98%, Frank Deisler 25.02%, Chris Roberts 25%
Background: “Run of retirements could mean lively election, new dynamic in Washington Legislature”
Legislative District No. 33, State Senator
Results: Karen Keiser 68.51%, Cun Wang 25.32%
Background: “Primary time: seats open on the west side”
Legislative District No. 34, State Senator
Results: Joe Nguyen 27.69%, Shannon Braddock 26.87%
Background: “State Senator Sharon Nelson concludes her political career”
Legislative District No. 37, Representative Pos. 2
Results: Eric Pettigrew 87.82%, Tamra Smilanich 8.5%
Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 1
Results: Tana Senn 63.08%, Tim Cruickshank 34.95%
Background: “Mercer Island Rep. Judy Clibborn announces retirement from legislature”
Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 2
Results: My-Linh Thai 41.63%, Michael Appleby 33%, Wendy Weiker 25.37%
Background: “My-Linh Thai running for state house seat”
Legislative District No. 43, Representative Pos. 2
Results: Frank Chopp 86.32%, Claire Torstenbo 10.24%
Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 1
Results: Mark Hargrove 49.82%, Debra Entenman 47.44%,
Background: “Entenman to run for District 47 state house position”
Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 2
Results: Pat Sullivan 57.89%, Ted Cooke 24.74%, Lindsey Shumway 17.37%
Background: “Local candidates file for state, federal offices”
Legislative District No. 48, State Senator
Results: Patty Kuderer 59.26%, Rodney Tom 29.82%
Background: “Former state Senate leader Rodney Tom says he’s running again for his old Eastside seat”
KING COUNTY
Northeast Electoral District Judge Position No. 1
Results: Marcus Naylor 48.23%, Joshua Schaer 36.34%
King County Proposition No. 1
Results: Approve 56.09%, Reject 43.91%
Background: “Concerns over facial recognition endanger a boring old levy”