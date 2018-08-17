Fighting mosquitoes with frickin’ laser beams

Scientists at Intellectual Ventures Laboratory in Bellevue, Wash., are battling these deadly carriers with the coolest technology possible: lasers.

Using an invisible barrier called the Photonic Fence, researchers have developed a way to identify, track and zap the bugs in a split second.

The invention can also be used to protect crops without pesticides. Best of all, pollinators, people and even flying toddlers stay out of the lasers’ crosshairs — provided you don’t flap your wings at the speed of a mosquito’s.

