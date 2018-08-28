The GOP is having to play defense — even in Washington's deep-red districts

District 3

While McMorris Rogers’ prominent position in the Republican caucus earned her race national attention, it would be fair to say that the incumbent congresswoman in Washington’s 3rd District — Jaime Herrera Beutler — was hoping to keep out of the national fray.

Herrera Beutler, first elected in the GOP-leaning 2010 midterms, has adopted a public posture that reflects southwestern Washington’s historically swingy status. After months of silence, she announced in October 2016 that she would not vote for then-candidate Donald Trump. Since then, she has taken a few public stands that have further irked Trump loyalists. She voted against Obamacare repeal, decried border separations , and rejected the word “alleged” in describing the President’s reported extramarital dalliances. Still, though, Herrera Beutler is a fairly standard Republican. Her “TrumpScore” indicates that she votes with the President’s agenda 91 percent of the time. That’s higher than the “expected” 81 percent, calculated based on her partisanship and the Republican lean of District 3, where Trump prevailed by 7 percentage points.

District 3 primary election results for Vancouver and surrounding areas.

Despite all of that, the Primary results from the 3rd District ran against conventional wisdom. Most political prognosticators rank McMorris Rogers’ re-election as more endangered than Herrera Beutler’s. But while Republican candidates received 54.6 percent of the final primary vote in the 5th District, the GOP line managed only 50.9 percent in District 3 — a squeaker that would imply an extremely competitive race against winning Democrat Carolyn Long.

Last time, Herrera Beutler received 61.8 percent of the vote. What accounts for her fall to a nearly 50/50 race?

As in the 5th District, the largest county in the 3rd presents the Democrats’ best hope. In Clark County, home to about three-fifths of the District’s voters, Democratic ballots currently represent 53.8 percent of votes cast. That margin is driven by the county seat of Vancouver (61.3 percent), as well as the demographically similar suburban communities of Hazel Dell (60.7 percent) and Salmon Creek (58.1 percent). Notably, many of the Clark County communities that appear to lean toward the Democrat Long were areas where Trump made improvements over Mitt Romney’s 2012 run. Clark County is chockablock with lower-middle-class suburbs with lots of one-floor ramblers but relatively few college degrees. Trump’s 2016 improvements in those precincts do not appear to be echoed in Herrera Beutler’s primary performance, and turnout was largely middling.

The declining Republican vote share in Clark County was even more pronounced in more affluent suburbs. In Camas, a well-heeled bedroom community that gave a respectable victory to Mitt Romney before flipping to a narrower Clinton win in 2016, Democratic ballots represented 58.1 percent of the primary vote. Exurban Ridgefield, where Trump held on to an atrophied seven-point margin over Clinton, also cast more Democratic ballots. These numbers are consistent with continuing GOP bleeding among voters of higher socioeconomic status. They’re also really bad for an incumbent.

In the rest of the 5th District, which leans decisively working-class, results were more mixed. In Cowlitz County, an ancestrally Democratic area where Hillary Clinton absolutely collapsed, Herrera Beutler received a decisive 63.6 percent in the 2016 general — an impressive feat for a Republican. In the primary, Cowlitz County’s congressional vote was only 53.4 percent Republican. However, in longtime Republican areas, Democratic gains were more muted. Lewis County (Centralia), a ruby-red stronghold that reached a new Republican peak in 2016, ticked up from 26 percent Democratic in 2016 to 32.1 percent this year, a much more muted increase than in Clark County. Although it cast fewer than a fifth of Clark County’s vote total, Lewis County remains so Republican than it nearly single-handedly neutralized the Democratic margins in Clark. Still, in the 3rd District’s most Republican areas, turnout was rather anemic.

That sets the 3rd up as a microcosm of national trends. Blue areas are bluer and more energized. Well-heeled suburbanites are punishing the GOP, while more Trump-friendly, working-class suburbs seem disenchanted. In “Trump Country” — where the President remains approved-of — turnout is weak. The combination puts even relatively Trump-skeptical Republicans in GOP-leaning seats, like Herrera Beutler, in surprisingly hot water.