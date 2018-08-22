Images of Seattle, before and after the smoke rolled in

A view of Seattle’s skyline looking north from the Sky View Observatory atop the Columbia Center tower. (Left: taken January 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of North Beacon Hill from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. (Left: taken April 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of the Olympic Mountains from Discovery Park along Puget Sound. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of SoDo and beyond looking south from the Sky View Observatory atop the Columbia Center tower. (Left: taken January 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of the Space Needle through the Black Sun sculpture in Volunteer Park. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of homes and newly developed apartments near Judkins Park. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)

A view of Seattle’s waterfront from Bell Harbor International Conference Center. (Left: taken July 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)