Republicans catch a glimpse of Washington's blue wave

Democrats hope to shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives in November and three Washington districts look to be flippable: the 3rd in southwest Washington, the 5th in Eastern Washington and the 8th, which jumps the Cascades from King to Kittitas County. A victory anywhere would help the Democrats take control, and some of the preliminary numbers on election night looked encouraging with Democrats performing well in all three. There are still plenty of ballots to be counted, but Republican incumbents Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler currently look like they could be in trouble in the fall.

One known entity walking into the general election is Dino Rossi, the leading Republican candidate in the 8th. Rossi has previously run and lost for governor (twice) and U.S. Senate (once) but he remains a stalwart in the state GOP and a race in his home district might give him a better path to victory than trying to win hearts and minds in central Puget Sound’s urban areas. He is the biggest name and most experienced politician running in that race, and old warhorses of state GOP politics, like former Sen. Slade Gorton, have predicted that Rossi will win in the GOP-leaning district that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Rossi has long shaded his strong conservatism with a winning smile and a moderate demeanor — and a long tendency to downplay the issue where he is out of step with the state’s mainstream thinking, such as abortion and gay marriage. When he ran for governor in 2004, he largely avoided talking about abortion by saying the issue had been settled in the courts. But in the era of Trump, that is no longer true. He has not distanced himself from Trump on any issue other than tariffs, but stands with the president on most other matters.

By comparison, Rossi makes the retiring Republican he seeks to replace, former King County Sheriff Dave Reichert, look moderate. Reichert had a relatively strong anti-Trump stance and a decent environmental track record. The biggest news of election night from Dino-land was that a Stranger reporter was kicked out of his election-watch party in Bellevue. Since when does The Stranger know where Bellevue is? The worst news was that Rossi was pulling well under 50 percent of the vote while his three main Democratic rivals were pulling in nearly 50 percent.