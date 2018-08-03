The scene at the 2018 Seattle Art Fair

Welcome to My Last Supper by Anthony White 2018

"I've sold 3 [out of 4] in the last 24 hours," Kucera said standing in his booth inside the CenturyLink Field Event Center. White, a recent Cornish grad already on the rise, creates vivid tableaux of millennial life. Made with tiny threads of a bioplastic called polylactic acid, his paintings look something like large-scale embroidery, and were attracting plenty of attention from cellphone camera-snapping art fair attendees. An installation featuring 30 facial images of Chelsea Manning — strung from the ceiling, a fascinating but unnerving artistic mobile — also generated loads of selfie photo opportunities.

Elsewhere in the event space, crowds gathered at the Orbital Reflector (a silver waterfall recalling Jiffy Pop tinfoil — a facsimile of the real deal that will be shot into space); gawked at 14-foot tall puppets of Seattle pioneers Mary Ann and Louisa Boren; and listened to a conversation between Charlene Vickers and Maria Hupfield using a handsewn cardboard megaphone. Their Jingles and Sounds for Speaking for our Grandmothers paid tribute to Anishinaabe culture.