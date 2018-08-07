comments
Politics

Updated election results for Washington’s 2018 primary

The ballots are being counted. Here is where all of the area's major races stand.

by / August 7, 2018 /
Updated on Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m.

Dr. Kim Schrier’s supporters react as the first round of primary election results appear on screen at her election night event at YWCA Family Village on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Issaquah, Wash. (Photo by Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)

The voting is done and the numbers are rolling in. We will be tracking the races that matter to you right here, from the congressional districts to the legislative contests, along with a King County judicial race and proposition. Note that these are only the results for races that touch the Seattle metropolitan area. For a complete list of Washington's state and federal races, check the Secretary of State's website. Final results are due to be certified on August 24. Until then, check back for updates as they come in — and find all of Crosscut's election coverage and analysis here.

NATIONAL

United States Senator

Maria Cantwell (D) 55.7%

Susan Hutchison (R) 23.83%

Background: “28 hopefuls chase Cantwell in U.S. Senate primary”

U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 1

Suzan DelBene (D) 59.99%

Jeffrey Beeler (R) 25.34%

Background: “Five candidates vie for Dist. 1 seat in U.S. Congress

congressional district 8
Graphic by Joseph Liu/KCTS 9

U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 8

Dino Rossi (R) 42.48%

Kim Schrier (D) 19.15%

Jason Rittereiser (D) 17.83%

Shannon Hader (D) 12.78%

Background: “Could Democrats pick up Reichert’s seat in 2018?

U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 9

Adam Smith (D) 50.29%

Doug Basler, (R) 26.17%

Sarah Smith (D) 23.54%

Background: “Can Sarah Smith Be Seattle’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

WASHINGTON STATE

Legislative District No. 30, State Senator

Mark Miloscia (R) 48.18%

Claire Wilson (D) 38.74%

Tirzah Idahosa (D) 13.08%

Background: “School Board President To Challenge Miloscia In Dist. Senate Race

Legislative District No. 32, State Senator

Maralyn Chase (D) 38.74%

Jesse Salomon (D) 36.54%

Background: “Auditor: Careful what you say about rivals in voter pamphlet

Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu (D) 71.86%

Diodato (Dio) Boucsieguez (R) 22.19%

Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 2

Lauren Davis (D) 50.41%

Chris Roberts (D) 24.9% - 5,616 votes

Frank Deisler (R) 24.69% - 5,570 votes

Background: “Run of retirements could mean lively election, new dynamic in Washington Legislature”

Legislative District No. 33, State Senator

Karen Keiser (D) 68.75%

Kun Wang (Independent Republican Party) 25.07%

Background: “Primary time: seats open on the west side

Legislative District No. 34, State Senator

Joe Nguyen (D) 28.22%

Shannon Braddock (D) 26.6%

Background: “State Senator Sharon Nelson concludes her political career

Legislative District No. 37, Representative Pos. 2

Eric Pettigrew (D) 87.84%

Tamra Smilanich (I) 8.57%

Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 1

Tana Senn (D) 63.86%

Tim Cruickshank (R) 34.2%

Background: “Mercer Island Rep. Judy Clibborn announces retirement from legislature

Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai (D) 42.24%

Michael Appleby (R) 32.3%

Background: “My-Linh Thai running for state house seat

Legislative District No. 43, Representative Pos. 2

Frank Chopp (D) 86.47%

Claire Torstenbo (R) 10.05%

Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 1

Mark Hargrove (R) 49.89%

Debra Entenman (D) 47.25%,

Background: “Entenman to run for District 47 state house position

Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 2

Pat Sullivan (D) 57.91%

Ted Cooke (R) 24.49%

Background: “Local candidates file for state, federal offices

Legislative District No. 48, State Senator

Patty Kuderer (D) 59.34%

Rodney Tom (D) 29.76%

Background: “Former state Senate leader Rodney Tom says he’s running again for his old Eastside seat

KING COUNTY

Northeast Electoral District Judge Position No. 1

Marcus Naylor 48.59%

Joshua Schaer 36.04%

King County Proposition No. 1

Approve 56.17%

Reject 43.83%

Background: “Concerns over facial recognition endanger a boring old levy

