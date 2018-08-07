Updated election results for Washington’s 2018 primary
The ballots are being counted. Here is where all of the area's major races stand.
The voting is done and the numbers are rolling in. We will be tracking the races that matter to you right here, from the congressional districts to the legislative contests, along with a King County judicial race and proposition. Note that these are only the results for races that touch the Seattle metropolitan area. For a complete list of Washington's state and federal races, check the Secretary of State's website. Final results are due to be certified on August 24. Until then, check back for updates as they come in — and find all of Crosscut's election coverage and analysis here.
NATIONAL
United States Senator
Maria Cantwell (D) 55.7%
Susan Hutchison (R) 23.83%
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 1
Suzan DelBene (D) 59.99%
Jeffrey Beeler (R) 25.34%
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 8
Dino Rossi (R) 42.48%
Kim Schrier (D) 19.15%
Jason Rittereiser (D) 17.83%
Shannon Hader (D) 12.78%
U.S. Congressional Representative, District No. 9
Adam Smith (D) 50.29%
Doug Basler, (R) 26.17%
Sarah Smith (D) 23.54%
WASHINGTON STATE
Legislative District No. 30, State Senator
Mark Miloscia (R) 48.18%
Claire Wilson (D) 38.74%
Tirzah Idahosa (D) 13.08%
Legislative District No. 32, State Senator
Maralyn Chase (D) 38.74%
Jesse Salomon (D) 36.54%
Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu (D) 71.86%
Diodato (Dio) Boucsieguez (R) 22.19%
Legislative District No. 32, Representative Pos. 2
Lauren Davis (D) 50.41%
Chris Roberts (D) 24.9% - 5,616 votes
Frank Deisler (R) 24.69% - 5,570 votes
Legislative District No. 33, State Senator
Karen Keiser (D) 68.75%
Kun Wang (Independent Republican Party) 25.07%
Legislative District No. 34, State Senator
Joe Nguyen (D) 28.22%
Shannon Braddock (D) 26.6%
Legislative District No. 37, Representative Pos. 2
Eric Pettigrew (D) 87.84%
Tamra Smilanich (I) 8.57%
Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 1
Tana Senn (D) 63.86%
Tim Cruickshank (R) 34.2%
Legislative District No. 41, Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai (D) 42.24%
Michael Appleby (R) 32.3%
Legislative District No. 43, Representative Pos. 2
Frank Chopp (D) 86.47%
Claire Torstenbo (R) 10.05%
Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 1
Mark Hargrove (R) 49.89%
Debra Entenman (D) 47.25%,
Legislative District No. 47, Representative Pos. 2
Pat Sullivan (D) 57.91%
Ted Cooke (R) 24.49%
Legislative District No. 48, State Senator
Patty Kuderer (D) 59.34%
Rodney Tom (D) 29.76%
KING COUNTY
Northeast Electoral District Judge Position No. 1
Marcus Naylor 48.59%
Joshua Schaer 36.04%
King County Proposition No. 1
Approve 56.17%
Reject 43.83%
