Updated election results for Washington’s 2018 primary

The voting is done and the numbers are rolling in. We will be tracking the races that matter to you right here, from the congressional districts to the legislative contests, along with a King County judicial race and proposition. Note that these are only the results for races that touch the Seattle metropolitan area. For a complete list of Washington's state and federal races, check the Secretary of State's website. Final results are due to be certified on August 24. Until then, check back for updates as they come in — and find all of Crosscut's election coverage and analysis here.