8 things to do in Seattle

And the fighting begins, turning a battle over a shared property line into one of the smartest, wittiest and most authentic pieces of theater about race and class that I've seen in a very long time. I spent much of the evening trying to scribble down lines from the comedy (written by Karen Zacarías) onto my program so I could remember them until I quickly realized I was having so much fun, I needed to just go see the Intiman production again. Who knew an argument about biodiversity and native plants could provide the perfect framework to spar about immigration, colonialism and whether an insult hurled in Spanish can really be an insult if you have no idea what was said? The sort of cultural activity that begs to be shared with a friend so you can talk about it over drinks after. You will laugh and, just as satisfying, you will think. —F.D.

If you go: Native Gardens at the UW's Jones Playhouse, through Sept. 30 ($28-$38)

Janna Watson: Moody as Light

Toronto painter Janna Watson’s work is entirely abstract, yet it taps subtly into the moods and perceptions of personal experience. Her medium is mixed media on panel, sometimes with a glossy layer of resin applied to the surface. Gazing at the resin-coated pieces is a little like observing organic intuitions caught in the confines of an aquarium. The shapes are restless, dynamic and beguiling, but they retain a sense of mystery — mystery that’s only partly explained by her titles: “Each Day Has a Climax To It,” “Touching Hot Things,” “Moving Slowly in a Dark Room.” This is captivating work that, in the artist’s words, “uses abstraction as both an escape from and return to the real.” —M.U.

Janna Watson, “Each Day Has a Climax To It” (2018), mixed media on panel with resin (Photo courtesy of Foster/White Gallery)

If you go: Foster/White Gallery through Sept. 22

Ed Kamuda: Messengers from the North

This Bellingham artist’s playfully feisty Pacific Northwest landscapes have an affinity with the work of Paul Klee and Arthur Dove. Yet they’re clearly a home-grown product. Kamuda, who is self-taught, uses a palette knife, not a paintbrush, to achieve his effects. His paintings are colorful and eccentrically weighted, with deliberate incongruities of scale that give them an antic energy. In “Northern Dance,” a tree, a house and a few heavenly bodies — some spherical, some diamond-shaped — cavort in a daylight sky. “Lummi in Winter” shows the silhouette of Lummi Island with a towering glacier looming up behind it. “Rhythmic Nights” feels like a nod to Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” but with ruddy madrona trunks, rather than conifers, framing its night-sky. Kamuda’s farm landscapes — some rolling (“All Along the Way”), some neatly rectangular (“Night Unfurled”) — are another source of delight. —M.U.

If you go: Harris/Harvey Gallery through Sept. 29

Eric Basstein: The Past Is Now

A motorcycle racer, kicking up a cloud of red dust, swerves as if to avoid careening straight of the picture and into the viewer. But that’s not the oddest thing about Dutch painter Eric Basstein’s oil-and-aerosol-on-linen painting, “The Chase.” In the middle of this explosion of energy, we catch a glimpse, in cutout, of some kind of Biblical elder from a Renaissance painting engaged in a struggle with unseen figures at his side. What’s going on here? “I started with the idea of sampling,” Basstein said in a recent email. “The way producers use samples from other songs made me think of doing the same with painting. … I collect all sorts of ‘samples’ from fashion magazines, comic books, other paintings, etc. Then it’s like a puzzle trying to find the right parts to create a new image.” Among the questions these virtuosic mix-and-match paintings ask is: “What happens when we imagine an event from the past?” This is startling work that pays equal homage to old masters (Vermeer, Rubens, Caravaggio) and contemporary visual language such as cartoons, supermarket brand names and, yes, motorcycles. —M.U.

If you go: Treason Gallery through Sept. 28