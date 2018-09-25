Announcing the new Crosscut/Elway Poll

How much do Washington voters care about a candidate’s support for Trump? Will any congressional districts in Washington flip? How likely is the carbon tax to pass?

The new Crosscut/Elway Poll will bring you insight into issues like these as the 2018 midterm election approaches. Crosscut is excited to partner with Stuart Elway, who has been providing independent, non-partisan analysis of public opinion in Washington and the Northwest since 1992. The Elway Poll is rated as one of the top 6 election pollsters in the United States, with an “A+” grade from fivethirtyeight.com.

Crosscut will be publishing quarterly Crosscut/Elway Poll surveys to provide perspective about other major issues on the public agenda.

Results from the first poll, which will be focused on the Nov. 6 election, will be released the week of Oct. 15.