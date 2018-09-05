At Camp Blaze, young women fight wildfires and stereotypes

In the mountains of North Bend, Washington, Camp Blaze hosts a group of teenage girls who choose to spend their summers putting out fires — literally. They also rappel off tall buildings, smash car windows and use the jaws of life in simulated rescues, haul heavy firehoses across the pavement, and learn how to cocoon themselves in thin plastic shelter bags.

Many hope to one day save a burning building or forest, but Camp Blaze does more than just teach what it takes to be a firefighter. By pushing campers to their physical and emotional limits, veteran female firefighters are sharing lessons of empowerment and strength that girls can use everywhere.