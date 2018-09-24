Durkan’s $5.9B budget cuts jobs, increases funds for transportation

The mayor's proposed budget does ultimately call for an increase, from the $5.6 billion being spent this year to $5.9 billion. That was something of a surprise, considering Durkan's statements in March that she would ask for 2- to 5-percent cuts from each of the city's department.

But while she did push her departments to scrub their budgets, it was for the purpose of shoring up the city’s books — demanding 150 job cuts in order to transition programs built around onetime funding sources to more reliable revenue streams that could be re-upped year over year. Most notably, the 500 additional homeless shelter beds Durkan funded earlier this year through the sale of city property will remain into the future. And a program to support residents and businesses in high-displacement areas of the city will be made permanent.

“Even as we face new budget realities, my budget recognizes we need to deliver on essential community and neighborhood services,” she said in prepared remarks Monday. “To meet the demands of a growing city. To do things that people expect and deserve from their government.”

In other places, the mayor is proposing investments that “reprioritize” the dollars the city already has. Transportation funding will increase by nearly $130 million from last year to $609 million — an increase borne not, for the most part, out of new dollars, but from unspent tax dollars collected through the Move Seattle transportation levy that voters passed in 2015.

With that money, the city would increase bus service by 30 percent — adding a total of 100,000 service hours, an increase King County Metro will need to work to accommodate. It would also spend nearly $30 million on pedestrian and bike routes and over $100 million on maintenance and replacement of roads, as well as bike and bus lanes. As the city looks toward the destruction of the viaduct and the mess that could be created when construction forces busses out of the tunnel and onto surface streets, some funding would go toward shuttling people from transit deserts to light rail and bus routes.

$15 million of the transportation budget would, in fact, be new dollars — earmarked for new employees to oversee the city’s $930 million Move Seattle levy, which has so far under-delivered on its promises.

Durkan’s budget would also fund an additional 40 police officers and 120 firefighters, added over the course of 2019 and 2020. It would cover the increases in officers’ salary recently negotiated by the union. And as the city winds down federal oversight of its police department, the budget would continue support for reform.

The budget would push overall homelessness spending to $89.5 million — up only slightly from the year before, turning $10 million in onetime spending into permanent revenue streams. That increase is significantly less than what would have been raised with the tax on large businesses the City Council passed last spring, then quickly repealed a month later. But the shift to more sustainable revenue does answer the question of what the city would do when it ran out of the onetime funding it has been largely relying upon.

The homelessness dollars include funding for about 2,300 shelter beds, increased case management in tiny home villages and a very minor increase in service provider salaries — 2 percent, which is below inflation.

Councilmember Sally Bagshaw said it's not enough, considering Seattle housing and homelessness crises. "Even with the millions dollars we’ve invested so far, I don’t think it’s enough," she said after Durkan's speech. But, Bagshaw said she didn't expect a significant increase from the council this year. "We still have to go back to the voters or we need to get something significant from the state. And I haven’t seen it yet. The frustration for me is, in years 9 of being on the council, we’re working on the edges of the budget."

Bagshaw ruled out revisiting the employee hours tax the council repealed earlier this year.

Still in the budget from past years, untouched and unchanged: $1.3 million for long delayed drug consumption sights that the county and city have still not launched years after endorsing them.