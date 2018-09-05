Neighborly feuds and culture clash in new comedy at Intiman

Playwright Karen Zacarías

But there’s a lot more catching up to do with the Zacarías oeuvre. And it stands to reason that “Native Gardens” (which some 15 theaters from Vermont to San Diego have picked up for production) will restart that process here. From her D.C. home, just after seeing her three adolescent children off to their first day of school, Zacarías chatted amiably and with passion about the play, as well as stereotypes of Mexicans and her own maturation as a socially-conscious dramatist.

Here are excerpts from our conversation:

The Latinx characters in “Native Gardens” are middle-class professionals, one from South America and the other a Mexican-American. Tell me about your own background.

I was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. when I was 10. We went to Boston because my father was getting a master’s degree at Harvard. Later he became an epidemiologist and became interested in why gay men in Haiti were getting this mysterious disease. That’s how he got into AIDS research.

Have you encountered people who have images of Mexican immigrants that don’t fit the actuality of your family?

Definitely. They are shocked to know we went to university, that Mexican people go to the opera and are culturally sophisticated. It’s a very simplistic picture that’s painted of Mexico when it’s really a big and complex country. There is an educated middle class and we were part of that.

When you went to college, were you aiming to be a playwright?

I went to Stanford University as an international relations major. But I always wanted to be a writer, I always wrote short stories and poems. After I left Stanford, I worked in Latin American policy, focusing on democracy issues and voting rights in places like Nicaragua, Guatemala… And I wrote plays at night.

What made you turn to writing for theater fulltime?

I see playwriting as a way of giving people a voice. I had learned a lot about conflict resolution and dialogue building in my international relations work. And I thought, Wow! A play can be such an essential tool to talk about really essential things. I took all that I learned about coalition building and applied it to a theater company I founded, the Young Playwrights Theatre in D.C., which is still running. Young people wrote the plays and adults performed them.