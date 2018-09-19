Seattle men on #MeToo, sexual misconduct and a path forward

This transcript of our conversation has been condensed and edited.

Crosscut: In the wake of Me Too, what is your industry doing differently or what should it be doing differently?

Ashraf Hasham: I think there is something to be said about education for this new generation that’s coming up. We already know that the new generation is a little more queer, a little more Brown, a little more progressive. So how do we get them and the pop star influencers, and other dudes that have influence and power, to say “trust women, believe women.” How do we get that happening?

That’s the thing I think is most actionable right now, and that’s what’s driving me in my day to day. And while I won’t take to social media necessarily right away, I will have that conversation in the street, on the phone, in person because that’s just the way I think to getting things done. At least in my field, where you’re talking to young people all the time. This is what they want. They want people to be called out all the time. They want people to be kicked out [of a music venue]. And I think there’s nothing wrong with telling people why they’re getting kicked out and then kicking people out. There’s something to be said there. But you can’t just tell somebody to go away. You have to give them a correction.

Crosscut: So you’re saying you do this at The Vera Project?

Hasham: Yes. The young people do it themselves.

Crosscut: And what about with your male peers?

Hasham: Yes, also my male peers, and many of them are in the food and beverage industry. I’m relatively new to the music industry, although I’ve been around the arts and nonprofits for a while.

Crosscut: Can you be more specific? What is it that you see, and what is it that you say?

Hasham: I haven’t seen anybody with anything I needed to correct in the moment — I think that would be a different scenario. It would require removing that person, taking them aside, confronting and asking the questions that need to be asked the moment it happens. Not waiting too long, because then the repression kicks in, or they didn’t know that they were doing something wrong, and therefore it was the past, not something they’re talking about now. So, as soon as it happens, say something.

For me, it’s been more about the preventative stuff. What is the now that we want to create, and how long will it take to get there? It’s been a lot of abstract conversations, to be honest. All we want to do is center women, you know? So I’ve been having conversations with women in the room, in places where young people are involved, and then asking, where do we go from here?

I think the one thing that has been the same throughout is that people don’t want to give anybody another chance. That one chance is enough. And I find myself agreeing with them, but also needing to challenge that a little bit because I do think that people can change, should change, and should be allowed to get back to restorative justice. I do think reincorporation into society should be an option. At least, I want to think that. I don’t know how to actually do that, though. I’m hoping that eventually we’ll get to a solution. I don’t think today’s that day, though.