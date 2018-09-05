When the muse is mental illness, the moves are brisk, dreamy

In rehearsal, De Jesús is quiet, smiling, intently focused on the dancers. After one animated sequence, he tells them he wants clarity over “excess energy.” The idea is to invite the audience into what the performers are doing rather than thrust the dance out at viewers.

“The concept that we’re exploring is about imbalance,” he says after rehearsal, “so it’s a general concept that we can all experience. We all experience it socially. We all experience it economically.”

Nothing in “Barrio” stays the same for long. Solos trigger duets. Duets lead to lip-synching. Sassy flourishes are interspersed with collapses. It’s as though the dancers’ zest is fraying around the edges.

The piece’s sense of instability owes something to De Jesús’s concern about his native island, following two devastating hurricanes last year.

“When I talk to my family, I always ask them, ‘How’s everything going?’ And it is crazy that it’s still not quite right,” he says. “If you go to old San Juan, a city, everything looks normal.”

He explains that you may see minor damage there, like a traffic light on the ground. But if you go up in the mountains where roads were washed out and whole bridges were lost, the toll the hurricanes took becomes clear.

“Now most of the middle class is leaving Puerto Rico,” he says. “My brother was one of them. … He just had a kid. And he was like: ‘I must provide. I must go and do well for my family.’ Lots of people are doing it. It’s been happening. But after the hurricane, it like — boom! — actually became really crazy, the amount of people that is leaving the country.”

While he’s discrete about the identity of his friend who suffers from bipolar illness, he is open about his own perceptions of the experience.

“I can say that every day was unexpected. It felt like the most predictable person – but then all of a sudden it wasn’t. It almost felt like you have to put yourself in a place of understanding. Because when the anger problems come, when that comes into play and is directed to your person, it feels so personal and you always have to go back to remember what that person is dealing with. And you have to try to be the big person in the room, actually remain calm and not lose it. Because sometimes their perception, their reality, is, like, a little blurry. It’s not what you and I see. It’s out of their control, and it took me a while to put myself in that place, because I did not know about this.”