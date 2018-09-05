comments
Before Woodstock, there was this Northwest music festival

And Mossback was there.

by / September 4, 2018
Part of the Mossback's Northwest series

Mossback attended the Sky River Rock Festival and Lighter Than Air Fair when he was 14-years-old, and he still has the tickets to prove it.

Hippies, mud dancing, big name rock and roll bands — you’ve heard about Woodstock, but what about the music festival that came before? Knute Berger takes a trip down memory lane to the mother of all music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. Over Labor Day weekend of 1968, the sleepy logging town of Sultan, Washington played host to the Sky River Rock Festival and Lighter Than Air Fair. Tens of thousands of hippies showed up.

