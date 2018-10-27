Arguments for and against I-1634’s controls on food and beverage taxes

Mischaracterizations of ballot initiatives are to be somewhat expected in an election season. But opponents of I-1634 have spread false information about the initiative.

Let’s begin with the undeniable fact of this campaign: If approved by voters, I-1634 will prohibit new, local taxes on food and beverages, taxes that can now be imposed anywhere in the state at any time. In 1977, Washington passed a measure that exempts food products from sales tax. But, as outlined in the Office of the Attorney General statement in our voter pamphlets, there is a loophole that allows local governments to impose a “privilege” tax on anything at any time. Seattle exploited this loophole to impose its new beverage tax, and there is nothing stopping other cities from doing the same and applying a privilege tax to any product, beverages or any other items, in the grocery cart.

I-1634 takes a proactive step to close this loophole and prevent any new taxes on food, beverages and their ingredients in Washington. It does not reverse the existing Seattle beverage tax.

This is about fairness and affordability. People all over the state are battling a rising cost of living. United Way recently released a study on working people facing the sting of having to pay more for essentials. United Way has a term for these households: ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). The report for Washington shows that 28 percent of the state’s 2.7 million households meet the criteria for ALICE, which, combined with the 11 percent below the poverty level, means that 39 percent of households are below the ALICE threshold.

This economic reality cannot be ignored. But it can be addressed. One way is to agree that when local governments look for ways to fund programs, groceries should be taken off the table. That is the position of the over 1,400 farmers, small businesses, unions, grocers and families on fixed and low incomes that belong to the Yes! To Affordable Groceries coalition. Higher prices on items in the grocery cart won’t hurt Seattle millionaires, but they will harm families living paycheck to paycheck.

Keep in mind that Washington state has the most regressive tax structure in the country. That will only get worse rather than better if we let local governments tax groceries.

The tax loophole we are trying to close is the one that Seattle’s City Council used to impose a massive tax on beverages that raised prices astronomically. The council claimed they were taxing soda, but they actually taxed hundreds of everyday beverages. Juices, sports drinks, teas and even almond milk and kombucha have been impacted. And it doesn’t even stop with beverages.

The Seattle Finance Director said: “A retailer may increase their prices for other brands, other product lines, lawn care, meat, poultry, to recover what they perceive are extra expenses that they have from the distributor.” This was further confirmed by his office: "Distributors may choose to charge more for those or other products to cover their tax obligation, but that is their decision. ... Likewise, a retailer or restaurant may choose to charge consumers more for those or other products by increasing prices or adding some form of a surcharge." Seattle small business owners, who acknowledge they have had to raise prices on other items as well to shoulder this burden, have joined in support of I-1634 because they have seen this impact firsthand.

Some opponents of I-1634 claim that since no one is talking about taxes on food at the moment, there is no reason to worry. Beverage taxes were not being discussed a few years ago, and yet, here we are. It’s not far-fetched that attempts may be made to tax inorganic beef, dairy products, or lunch meats. Just this week the Dean of the Tufts University Graduate School of Nutrition proclaimed starch (pasta, rice and bread) as the “biggest dietary problem in the food supply right now.”

The opposition argues that taxing to encourage behavior modification in the name of health works. For me, the issue of community health is important and personal. As a lifelong resident of Puget Sound, I grew up in areas considered “food deserts,” where access to nutritional foods is limited at best. I fully appreciate efforts to provide communities with healthy alternatives. My colleagues and I welcome the opportunity to partner on public education efforts around healthy eating in low-income communities. Instead of harmful and regressive taxes, public health advocates, government and industry should work together on meaningful steps that improve the health of individuals and communities.

Yes, the I-1634 campaign is largely funded by beverage companies; the same companies who employ thousands of people across Washington state. The diverse coalition backing I-1634, including groups like King County NAACP, Central Area Chamber of Commerce, Seattle Latino Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and the Seattle Building Trades, are anything but pawns to corporate interests. What’s unique about this coalition is that we come from different perspectives but we are unified in our effort to defend against taxes whose impact will mean higher prices on the items we rely on the most.

We should work together to address health issues that are responsible, sustainable and consistent, without putting the burden on the backs of workers and low-income communities. A Yes on I-1634 allows voters to prevent groceries taxes and take a stand on this important issue. In true democratic fashion, the people, not the politicians, will decide whether this is the right thing to do. That is true local control.