Arguments for and against WA state's gun initiative

I wasn’t surprised when I heard that the NRA and gun lobbyists were suing to try to keep Initiative 1639 off this November’s ballot. And I wasn’t surprised when, after they failed, they tried a second and then a third time to keep Washingtonians from voting on Initiative 1639. I wasn’t surprised, but I was angry.

When my close friend Mi'Chance was killed in a police shooting, the NRA was silent. When my baby cousin Malijah Grant was murdered in a drive-by shooting, the NRA was silent. With each new horrific act of gun violence, the NRA usually stays silent. But when people like me demand action to keep my family and friends from getting shot and killed, the NRA has plenty to say.

It's easy to see why. The gun lobby doesn't have to directly deal with the community-destroying effects of gun violence. They don’t have to figure out how to make it through the holidays without a loved one. Or figure out how they are going to go back to school without their best friend. They don’t care about Washington State. They can just fly in from Fairfax, Virginia to force their deadly agenda on the rest of us, and then leave and ignore the fallout.

But the fallout is huge. Gun violence is terrorizing our communities; it is in our schools, and at our concerts. It is in our nightclubs, our streets, and our places of worship.

And, despite what the gun lobby claims, things are getting worse. A common statistic used to illustrate the crisis of gun violence in the United States is that, on average, 96 people are killed by guns every day. But the most recent data actually puts that number at 105 people per day.

More people in Washington state are killed by guns than die in car accidents. And some 200,000 students nationally have experience with gun violence in school in the last two decades.

This has to stop.

My classmates and I shouldn’t have to fear that our school will be the next to be thrust into national consciousness alongside Parkland and Sandy Hook and Columbine. I shouldn’t have to fear that the same thing that happened to my baby cousin will happen to me when I drive through my neighborhood. I shouldn’t have to fear that I will be shot, or one of my friends will be shot. We shouldn’t have to live in fear of gun violence.

And when we we say not one more, we should mean it.

Because it doesn’t have to be this way. There are commonsense steps we can take that we know will help prevent gun violence. Initiative 1639 is the most comprehensive gun violence prevention measure put forth in the state of Washington. By updating the rules for semi-automatic assault rifles and incentivizing secure firearm storage, Initiative 1639 will save lives. End of story. That’s why I am doing everything in my power to get it passed.

I am not alone in wanting to see Initiative 1639 on the ballot. Over 378,000 people signed petitions to get the initiative on the ballot in just 25 days, marking the fastest signature gathering effort in Washington state history.

The momentum behind this initiative is undeniable. So it’s no wonder the gun lobby is trying to stop it. But a few gun lobby voices will not drown out the voices of hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians.

We must pass Initiative 1639 to help keep gun violence out of our schools and our communities. Lives depend on it.