How capping I-5 could redeem Seattle’s past

As part of the package to expand the Washington State Convention Center, $1.5 million has been allocated to the city for an upcoming study of the feasibility of lidding which will be undertaken in 2019. The Lid I-5 group and its partners last Wednesday unveiled a variety of visions for what lids might look like in the downtown core. The unveiling of concepts, part of the grant process, took place at the Melrose Market studios right near I-5 on Capitol Hill, ground zero for the argument for lidding’s potential.

The Lid I-5 movement supports no particular plan — this is epic brainstorming and community engagement. But the concepts offer creative ideas of what the potential is. It could add hundreds of acres of urban “land” to the core — and with downtown land prices being what they are, the cost of building freeway lids could well pencil out and rid much of the city of what Lid organizer Scott Boujukian calls an “earsore and an eyesore.”

The concepts expand on the piecemeal lids that already exist, like Freeway Park and the Convention Center, which cover parts of I-5 and were afterthoughts, previous attempts to repair a scar for cars. But if you could take the roughly 40-acre swath of open freeway and public land running, say, from Marion to Thomas streets, what could you do with that?

Five design teams took a whack at it and what emerged were concepts for parks, promenades, P-patches, bioswales, dense developments for affordable housing, mixed-use towers, room for a downtown public school, hotels, better bike and pedestrian connections, more open space, better storm water infrastructure and even, in one concept, a vertical farm.

Commercial development could help pay for the project. Imagine, 40 acres to play with in the downtown core. In architect speak, a developed lid would result in a city fabric “re-stitched.” Even better as one designer said, lidding “would not just fix a problem but make it better than it ever was.”

The designs are complex and almost entirely on the public right-of-way. They integrate with the expanding convention center complex, Freeway Park, Plymouth Pillars Park on Pike and other places and spaces along the freeway fringe. They emphasize mobility — ways of moving people via pathways, grand staircases, catwalks and corridors lined with shops and public art. It’s a chance to look at a kind of idealized modern city that literally bridges highly built downtown to its densest neighborhoods like First Hill with a ribbon of opportunity.

But it would be complex (lidding sloped areas could be tricky), expensive (in the billions) and would need to be integrated with whatever the Washington Department of Transportation is going to do as they plan for the problematic work to replace, renovate or retrofit the current I-5. The Lid I-5 folks think that by getting the ideas out and building support early, they can be part of the consideration as the state moves forward.

Attendees at the concept unveiling included Thatcher Bailey, executive director of the Seattle Parks Foundation. He enthused that they offered visions of “the city we want to live in — the city that can be.” It’s “extraordinarily ambitious,” he said, “but it’s not entirely insane. It’s insane in a good way!”

Whatever it might look like, these lid ideas offer a chance to attack problems like open space, parks, affordable housing and transportation all at once—in a non-siloed way, which is how we often discuss projects.

Councilmember Bagshaw, a Lid I-5 supporter, likened it to the Waterfront do-over, which has been 15 years in the making — a big idea that has worked its way through the often-tedious Seattle process and is finally coming to pass. She expressed hope that in 15 years she would be attending the Lid ribbon cutting.

Sam Assefa, director of the city’s Office of Planning and Community Development, talked about the transformative nature of Millennium Park in Chicago, a lid over a railway right of way. Assefa is the former head of land use in Chicago. The park has become a magnet for families and kids, a vast public room for the city. It is also the city’s No. 1 tourist attraction. Assefa’s office will be supervising the feasibility study.

“We need to think bold and think really big,” he said.

These schemes do that and invite all of us to join in imagining the possibilities. In that sense, the Lid I-5 offers us all a kind of giant white board for a city of visions — hopefully ones that reflect what we have learned from mistakes of the past.