With Kavanaugh vote on the horizon, Seattle speaks out

On Wednesday night, approximately 200 women and men of various ages gathered at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill to hold a vigil and express their opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Bracing the frigid air, some held signs that implored the public to call members of the U.S. Senate and to “believe Dr. Blasey Ford.”

Then, taking a cue from Christine Blasey Ford, one of two women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, those gathered at the park stepped up to share their own stories, one by one.

Theirs were the latest in a series of personal testimonies that have sprung forth since the public learned of Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her 36 years ago.

After President Donald Trump publicly questioned why Ford had never gone to authorities about Kavanaugh, women and men began sharing stories of unreported assaults and rapes with the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport. Then, after watching Blasey Ford's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday, Seattle technologist, and Crosscut contributor, Candace Faber took to Twitter to accuse Republican Washington state Sen. Joe Fain of rape. “So okay, let’s do it," she wrote. "@senatorfain, you raped me the night I graduated from Georgetown in 2007 … I’m done being silent.” Fain has denied the allegation.

The next day, as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to send the nomination to the full senate, two women confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and shared their own stories while demanding that he vote against Kavanaugh, a dramatic scene that some have credited with swaying Flake to call for an FBI investigation prior to the final vote.

The stories continued at the park on Wednesday, where one rape victim referred to her assaulter and said: “The embarrassment I felt for that person. I’m tired of carrying other people’s embarrassment and shame.”

Another woman spoke of discovering that her husband of 10 years had molested their daughter.

“I feel consumed by an incandescent rage,” said yet another woman. “It’s felt so supremely disempowering,” she said of last week’s senate hearing, where some senators defended Kavanaugh.

“If they can’t believe her, what power do we have?,” she said, referring to Blasey Ford.

One woman introduced a brief moment of levity, saying “I just want to say I’m so happy to see some men here tonight. I’ve been spending a lot of time feeling like they’re a lost cause.” Laughter followed.