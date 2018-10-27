Low-income tenants find power in a union

Gray began talking to her neighbors, encouraging them to come to meetings to chat about their grievances with building management. Organizing people proved challenging.

“There’s a lot of fear,” she explains. “You have a lot of people with very small incomes, myself included, who can’t afford to live anywhere else. … People were watching to see what backlash there’d be on me personally. But there was not any.”

A core group of six tenants began meeting regularly to share their experiences. Sometimes the meetings bloomed to 12 to 15 people. Coughlin says SHA doesn’t have policies against organizing. “They’re welcome to do that. They asked if they could use a community room on a weekend and make that available. We’re working with them.”

She continues, “What we did was also try to talk to residents. We think it’s just a small number of people interested in this.”

Though small relative to the more than 125 residents in Capitol Park, the tenant union was impactful for its members.

“Individually we could do nothing,” says Gray. “And because we weren’t talking and sharing our stories we didn’t realize how pervasive the issues were.” She found that complaints about bathroom leaks and other maintenance issues turned out to be common. As did concerns of retaliation and mistreatment by the building managers.

“Now it feels more positive,” Gray says. “We’re talking. And instead of each of us in our own little box struggling with our problems, there’s people saying ‘oh I have that problem too.’ There’s support.”

In May, the Capitol Park tenants' union, along with Be:Seattle’s Devin Silvernail, went to SHA’s monthly board meeting to take their complaints up the ladder. It worked. At the board meeting, SHA Housing Operations Director Rod Brandon assured Gray that he would look into the issues.

“Our senior folks decided to go out and try to find out what’s going on,” says Coughlin. “If anything’s going on we try to be right on top of it. We are one of the largest landlords in the city and think we’re one of the best. We work very hard to be attentive to residents and respect tenants' needs.”

SHA Property Management Administrator Jake LeBlanc and Brandon met with Gray and other tenants in late June to hear their concerns. Gray says the meeting illustrated for her the gap between what SHA wants to do and what can happen at the ground level. “I think the people at the upper level have good intentions,” she says. But in instances like those at Capitol Park, where they feel like the building managers aren’t addressing issues, or worse, bullying tenants, she says, “There’s not a way for us as tenants to hold them accountable. You shouldn’t have to go to a board meeting and form a tenants' union to get some form of accountability.”

Lavatai from TU agrees that tenants shouldn’t have to take extra steps to protect their rights, but notes that it’s often required. “It’s important to have tenant associations because it’s a stronger voice and they can all stand together. It is so vital in this housing crisis in Seattle and our nation. A lot of good can come out of tenant organizing in a building.”

Summer Gray's front door at her home inside Capitol Park apartments on Capitol Hill in Seattle, Oct. 24, 2018.

In many cases, tenant organizing helps renters bring about change in an individual building. Lavatai says her proudest accomplishment of 2018 so far was helping a low-income senior apartment complex in Renton organize and oust an abusive building manager. But tenant organizing has also lead to broader changes in Seattle and other Washington cities.

Tenants in the Charles Street Apartments in South Seattle fought attempts by their landlord Carl Haglund to raise rents despite rat infestations, mold, broken appliances and other problems. Their organizing helped lead to a new Seattle law named after Haglund that bans rent increases for apartments in substandard condition.

In Tacoma, the Tiki Apartments were home to very low-income residents, many of them with disabilities. When the property was sold to a new owner, he announced plans to evict the tenants in order to redevelop the property. Tenant organizing led to Tacoma City Council passing a “just-cause eviction ordinance” that gives tenants more time to find a new home if they’re being evicted by steep rent increases or landlord’s plans to renovate. It also makes it easier for tenants to file discrimination complaints and requires landlords to give their tenants information about renter rights.

Housing Justice Project’s Olson says tenant organizing has played a role in just about every piece of renter rights legislation in Seattle and Washington.

“They don’t happen automatically,” he says. “They exist because people have been fighting for them. … The only way people are going to listen is if the renters get together and stand up and say this is what we need.” Seattle’s just-cause evictions ordinance, tenants’ right to organize, relocation assistance and other protections all came with the help of tenant lobbying.

TU’s history extends back to the 1970s when Seattle was in a downturn and tenants started organizing around slum conditions they were then living in. But Olson says many organizing victories have come during the city’s boom cycles when low-income renters are often pushed aside as developers cater to higher paying customers.

When Gray set out to organize, she did so with low expectations. “I thought if anyone in the building comes forward and talks with me that would be a success. If we got any attention from SHA that would be a success.” But her dream was to get the building management replaced.

That dream came true. In early October, tenants received an email announcing that they were getting a temporary replacement manager. SHA’s Coughlin says it is coincidence. SHA rotates building managers every four to five years, and Capitol Park’s managers had been there about that long. “We’re happy to have members come to the board meeting and express concerns. But we have really strong policies in place on managing our buildings and that’s to be responsive.”

Gray is skeptical that it’s just a coincidence, but is happy nonetheless. On Friday, there was a meeting to introduce the new long-term building manager to tenants.

“It’s nice to know that at least they heard us, and responded,” says Gray. “I’m hesitantly hopeful about the new manager. I’ll wait and see what happens. And either way I’m going to keep working. The goal was to never just affect this one change. The goal is to make things better for every tenant.”