Monologue maker Mike Daisey crafts his own ‘People's History’

What have you learned in the process of transforming it into a show?

I’ve worked on the show for three years and I’ve been rewarded by that. It’s just taught me a tremendous amount about connecting the things that happen now to the story we tell about ourselves and call history.

Zinn wrote some very difficult things to wrap our heads around — for instance, about how the “removal” of Indians from their homelands in the 1800s was primarily a land grab directed by President Andrew Jackson and others.

Look, it’s very painful to perform this story, and to talk about these aspects of our history. It’s painful and it implicates the reader, especially if you’re a white male. But, intersectionally it touches every American.

How would you respond to criticism that this historical view is too negative, that it omits the good things that arose from the American experiment?

I think the book, and I hope my show, are incredible love letters to America. You have to love your people and your country very deeply to speak honestly to them in the hope we can find and embrace our better selves. If you truly didn’t care, it would be easier to be silent.

Zinn received praise but also some harsh reviews when A People’s History first came out.

He did, but the things he wrote about are well-documented. Some complained that he picked out the most heart-rending, terrible things Americans did, but they are things that actually happened. And there was a complaint that the book was too dramatic, too theatrical. One thing that endears me to Zinn is that he also wrote plays! And when he was asked once what he wanted to do most, he said it was to be a [successful] playwright.

You work into the show some analysis of your own high school history textbook from the 1980s. Why?

I’ve assembled a number of textbooks from different places over the years because that’s our shared understanding of a default American history. And there are few historical accounts that you can find that are more slanted. Zinn’s book is titled “a history,” and there should always be multiple histories.

You’ve performed this show once before, at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis. What was the reaction?

I think a lot of people saw that the show’s title and saw a photo of this fat guy performer who looked nice and bought tickets without knowing much about it. We usually had no walkouts, but one night we had six or seven, and it happened to be when I was talking about the Black Power movement. They were not prepared to be called out by someone who is just as racist and privileged as they are, because I’m white, too.

I’m white and male, a member of a group that has permission and consequence in this society... I think everyone knows there’s racism in America, but you’re looking for ways for people to see it and even feel it. I have to work and am still working on, erasing and understanding prejudice, and racial and economic inequity, in my own life. I still grapple with that daily. But the idea is to be renewed by that awareness, to renew the fight and give people hope.

Speaking of grappling, in 2012 you were slammed by the press by performing parts of The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs on the public radio show This American Life that partly fictionalized your eyewitness account of labor conditions in a Foxconn factory in China that makes iPhones. Your defense was that what you were doing was theater, not journalism, and you were taking theatrical license. The scandal didn’t end your career, but has it shifted things for you?

Actually, I feel like it’s been a great opportunity for me to understand deeply the real bones of how journalism works as a storytelling medium. In the years that followed I audited a graduate course at New York University called The Fiction of Non-Fiction, and did a lot of work looking at how the media constructs and tells stories. In fact, I did a whole show about how [journalism] standards become standards, relative to who is holding the mic and who tells the story. It’s been a tremendous opportunity to see what I do in a new way.