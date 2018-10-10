New poll shows Rossi with 10-point lead in the 8th District

Crosscut spoke with eight voters — four for Schrier and four for Rossi — who had participated in the poll and agreed to be interviewed by a reporter.

8th District voter Susan, 65, of Covington said she was abused by two men when she was 17, so she sympathized with Christine Blasey Ford, who said she had been held down by Judge Kavanaugh at a party when she was close to the same age.

But Susan will be voting for Republican Dino Rossi this election. It’s not out of character for her: She’s voted Republican for many years, since becoming a Christian. Still, she’s especially motivated by what she perceived as Democrats mishandling of Blasey Ford’s accusations, a frustration rooted in her own abuse. “It was the way she was played by the Democratic party,” she said. “The way they used [her allegations] to hurt him.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell recently called the hearings a “great political gift” for Republicans, as national Republicans have been casting Democrats as an angry mob to galvanize their voting base. The Crosscut/Elway poll lends data to McConnell's contention, though it is unclear whether that newfound motivation is lasting.

“I think [the Democrats] dehumanized Kavanaugh in their own heads and they stopped thinking of him as a human being and they expected other people to stop thinking of him as a human being,” said Hays, the Republican consultant. But “Kavanaugh was humanized in ways that Democrats didn’t anticipate.”

Other Rossi voters were similarly upset by the Democrats’ handling of the hearings — viewing them as a timed political hit. “If somebody has done something when they were a teenager in high school or a very young adult and it’s 25 years later, what the hell does that have to do with anything?” said Jennifer Martinez, 50, a caterer from Auburn.

But head of the State Democratic Party Tina Podlodowski was confident the momentum was now breaking in their direction, adding to what was an already pumped-up Democratic base. “We increased our normal monthly number of new people coming to volunteer 193 percent,” she said, adding, “This past weekend we hit over 28,000 doors in Washington State and made over 50,000 phone calls.”

Podlodowski said the party is seeking to capture the anger many women have felt in the wake of the hearings, calling Rossi “anti-woman. … This is someone who is anti-choice, this is someone who has never voted for pay equity.”

HR professional Tonya Freeman, 51, of Renton, said she will vote for Schrier and is more motivated to stay informed because of the Kavanaugh hearings. “A lot of guys get drunk and party in high school and who would never do anything like that,” she said.

But among the Schrier supporters who were contacted, more pointed to her career as a pediatrician — and her support for a public health insurance option — rather than the Kavanaugh hearings, as a reason to vote for her. “She’s got experience in the medical field and the insurance industries,” said Cynthia Tucker, 69, of Roy. “I think that everybody in the U.S. should be covered under healthcare. If other countries can do it, we should too.”

Reacting to the poll Wednesday, a Rossi spokesperson said in an email, "We've been campaigning like we're one vote behind for a year now, and we're going to push hard through the next 27 days. We are certainly gratified that voters remember that Dino is a fiscal conservative with a social conscience."

A spokesperson for Schrier said the results of the poll did not square with other surveys they’ve seen, including the New York Times and AARP polls. “We’ve seen that these national news cycles really do affect how people think,” she said. “It seems like there’s a new one every week.”

With less than a month until the Nov. 6 election, each party will hunker down and begin what Podlodowski called “the utterly boring, grind-it-out work of getting every voter to turn in their ballot.”

On that front, Rossi has a large fundraising advantage, with $1.78 million on hand, nearly three times what Schrier has, according to OpenSecrets.org. The perceived importance of this race has super-charged spending by political action committees. Rossi has been the subject of $3.5 million in spending from PACs, both for an against. He received the most support from the conservative Congressional Leadership Fund. Schrier has had $3.89 million in outside spending for and against her. Much of her support came from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.