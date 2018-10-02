Seattle wants to give away land for affordable housing

The resolution also stipulates that if a department sells land for a purpose other than affordable housing development, 80 percent of the net proceeds must be directed to either the city’s Low-Income Housing Fund or Equitable Development Fund. It also requires the Office of Housing to produce an annual report about city surplus properties.

The bill that was passed on Monday affirms Seattle’s participation in a new state law passed last spring. That law grants all agencies in the state the authority to sell surplus land at below market value (all the way down to $0) when the land is going towards affordable housing construction.

It also builds off another public lands resolution passed by the city council in July. With that resolution, the council changed Seattle City Light’s land disposition policy to allow the utility to sell properties at below-market rate. Because of the precedent set by several State Supreme Court cases, the common wisdom in Seattle has been that the city would be subject to a lawsuit if it tried to sell City Light property purchased with money collected by ratepayers or SDOT property purchased with gas tax funds.

In a memo, Mosqueda legislative aide Michael Maddux argues that the new state law gives City Light and SDOT express authority to sell below market value. He also argues that much of the precedent set by the Supreme Court cases cited are not applicable to the issue of land sales.

“We’re not saying take ratepayer dollars and buy land to build affordable housing. That’d be illegal. But for surplus land sales, we can go below market value,” Maddux told Crosscut. “You might not be able to go all the way to $0 on utility properties.” It’s likely City Light or SDOT would have to sell the land at a price that would allow them to pay back however much of the original purchase was paid for by fund from utility customer bills or gas taxes. But that could still mean selling a property for many millions of dollars less than it would cost on the private market.

The issue is as thorny and complex as it sounds. It took the city council the past year to work out the legal issues surrounding public lands disposition. Meanwhile, Enterprise Community Partners and Futurewise were working on creating a new tool to map all publicly-owned and tax-exempt properties (such as those owned by churches) in King County.

The web app was created as part of Enterprise’s Home and Hope initiative, which is focused on getting both early childhood learning centers and affordable housing built on surplus public land. “It's less well known as the housing crisis, but we have a parallel crisis with early learning. With rising rents and the growing demand of a growing population, we’re seeing displacement of early learning centers.”

The tool allows users to filter by a number of parameters that a would-be developer might consider when buying property. Users can enter in the desired city, zip code, or owner, as well as the distance of a property from transit or schools or services. There is also a way to sort for the difficulty of development on site and the availability of funding sources for development for that particular parcel.

In total, the tool maps all of King County’s 11,116 publicly owned parcels, which total over 1 million square feet of land. Nearly 3,400 of those properties are in Seattle. That doesn’t mean all 11,000 properties are underutilized or available for redevelopment. But the map is meant to provide quick and easy access to information that was previously scattered to the winds.

Mosqueda said it’s the sort of information that a private developer might otherwise require someone hiring an expensive consultant, a resource that community groups and nonprofit developers likely don’t have access to.

It sounds like a somewhat obvious project, but prior to Monday’s launch there was no comprehensive list of such properties in the county. The city of Seattle knew what properties it owned, but state agencies had their own list of surplus properties within city limits and throughout the county. King County had its own list. Madden explained that having all the information in one place makes it easier for agencies to work in partnership to build the sort of mixed-use affordable housing projects or early learning centers the region needs.

Now that Mosqueda’s resolution has passed, advocates want to see the city apply the same priority to the 2.6 acres of land they own on Mercer Steet in South Lake Union. This summer, the city released a request for proposals for would-be developers of the extremely high-value land. Those RFPs are due this Friday, but a coalition including housing advocates, environmentalists, urbanist and architecture groups and transportation activists have lobbied Mayor Jenny Durkan to halt the process and revamp the RFP to either require the private developer to build a significant number of affordable housing units or to use some or all of the property for affordable housing development.

Despite the city’s new stated priority, Durkan told KUOW that, “it would damage the city’s reputation to pull out now” and that it, “be better to sell the property and use the proceeds to fund affordable housing at another location.”