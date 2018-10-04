Seattle's decade-plus backyard cottage fight, annotated

Officials see accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as a way to help meet Seattle’s massive demand for homes and to do so in the more than two-thirds of the city in which apartments, duplexes, and other denser types of housing are banned. ADUs are already legal. But current regulations can make them prohibitively expensive — cottages can cost upwards of $250,000. The city says looser regulations that allow larger ADUs, don’t require off-street parking, allow them to be built on smaller lots, and don’t require the homeowner to live onsite will lower the cost of construction and result in twice as many ADUs getting built in the next decade.

Today, the city released its final review of the impacts that those looser regulations would have. In short: not much. They found there would be no major impacts on neighborhood aesthetics, parking, traffic, utilities or public services, basically the same conclusion they came to two years ago when Councilmember Mike O’Brien first proposed ADU changes. But homeowners, led by Marty Kaplan of the Queen Anne Community Council, appealed the city’s initial conclusion that there wouldn’t be impacts, leading to years of deeper review by the city. With the final environmental impact statement now finished, the city council can finally move forward on its ADU legislation, assuming opponents don’t sue to stop it once again.