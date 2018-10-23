What's behind Seattle's fog? It isn't clear

3. Why can't you just tell me when fog will appear and dissappear?

Modern meteorology can help you gauge in general if you need to ride bikes with extra caution tomorrow morning, but it can't tell you exactly what time or where. Fog is a special beast because the humidity that helps precipitate it can be highly localized, and fog appears and dissipates very quickly under mercurial, Goldilocks-exact conditions.

"The problem with fog forecasting is that subtle details can matter," Bond says. "It’s a very tricky problem. It turns out you need just a little bit of wind... and [the right humidity conditions] in the atmosphere column above the ground, not just at the surface."

How meteorologists handle that in weather modeling is part of the problem, too, Bond says. Weather instruments are essentially non-existent in the troposphere (the section of air between the ground and seven miles above us), which makes evaluating weather near the surface difficult.

"If we had continuous measuring every 100 feet up we could probably do a lot better," he says. "Right now the computer models that we have... are good at getting large-scale pressure patterns, and things like winds over large areas, but not really the local effects."

To make predictions, forecasters will monitor the difference between the current temperature and the dew point, which allows for accuracy "certainly within a degree," Bond says. But even then, fog doesn't always appear with temperature shifts.

4. Should I be worried? It's nearly Halloween, and the climate feels like it's coming apart at the seams, and now all this creepy fog.

Before you hyperventilate, remember that 1) localized weather patterns don't necessarily indicate shifting climate patterns, 2) October is always a great time for fog-spotting, and 3) even climate-concerned scientists we spoke with aren't worried about it. They call it a "nuisance" more than anything else.

You should start worrying if you have travel plans or — more ominously — when fog becomes smog.

Smog is simply fog with an excess of particulates, and it happens when fog stays in town too long. When hot air traps cold foggy air near the ground, that cold foggy air traps particulates, which means carbon emissions created at the surface end up trapped down here with us rather than dissipating via weather exchange (storms, fronts, etc.). The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency rated the air quality in Seattle as moderate to unhealthy for sensitive populations over the past few days, but it has since returned to normal.

"If [the fog] were to hang on too much longer, then that gets to be kind of a drag," Bond says.

Smog tends to be more of an issue in the winter. Why? Blame people with fireplaces and wood stoves: Active wood burning, Bond says, is worse for localized carbon pollution than automobiles. "Cars are a lot cleaner than they used to be, with minor exceptions."