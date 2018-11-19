Asylum seeker dies 10 days after hospitalization

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's office said Mergensana died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma at 6: 05 p.m.

Ten days ago, on Thursday, Nov. 15, Mergensana had been found unresponsive, transported to the hospital and placed on life support, according to Tanya Roman, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Loretta Cool, authorities had responded to a 911 call following a suicide attempt.

Mergensana had previously staged a two-month hunger strike in response to conditions at the detention center and his impending deportation, but had ended his protest last month. He was "in good physical health prior to this incident," ICE said in an earlier statement.

“While he refused meals provided by the detention center for a number of days, he began consuming fresh fruit, electrolytes and meal replacement shakes on Sep. 19, consuming sufficient calories to be removed from hunger strike status on October 16.”

ICE also said it had "endeavored, through the assistance of the Russian Embassy, to identify and contact next of kin. Pursuant to agency policy, ICE will conduct a thorough assessment of this incident.”

In response to questions about his death, ICE said on Sunday that it would release "a statement within 24 hours of his death." ICE contracts with GEO Group, the second-largest private prison provider in the country, to run the Tacoma facility. In an email, Pablo E. Paez of GEO Group said he is referring all questions about the detainee's death to ICE.

The day after Mergensana’s hospitalization, the group NWDC Resistance issued a press release that mistakenly reported Mergensana had died. The activist group said a detainee in solitary confinement at the facility watched as paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to revive Mergensana, a Russian asylum seeker who was the subject of a recent Crosscut report.

In a statement on Sunday, NWDC Resistance said Mergensana had "asked for medical treatment repeatedly in the days before he was sent to St. Joseph’s, his requests were ignored. Furthermore, Mr. Mergensana was placed in solitary confinement as retaliatory punishment for asserting his dignity by hunger striking." The group is calling for an investigation into his death.

Mergensana hailed from Buryatia, a Russian republic in Siberia, just north of Mongolia. He arrived in the United States to seek asylum last December and turned himself in at San Ysidro, a border crossing that sits between Tijuana and San Diego, only to land in the Tacoma detention center a few weeks later. He feared he would lose his life if forced to return home.

Mergensana explained that in Russia, skinheads had beaten and threatened him. As evidence of the injuries he had sustained, he pointed to his right hand, where a finger appeared to be permanently dislocated. He also said he had been imprisoned for demonstrating for the independence of Buryatia, which has been under Russian rule since the 17th century.

Twelve immigrants died in detention in the 2017 fiscal year, according to ICE — the most since fiscal year 2009. Mergensana, however, is only the second detainee to die at the Northwest Detention Center. In 2006, Jesus Cervantes-Corona, 42, died at the facility of coronary artery disease.

A separate 2017 report, by Human Rights Watch and Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (now Freedom for Immigrants), concluded that subpar care had contributed to the death of detainees in seven of 18 cases it had examined. The report was based on independent medical experts’ analysis of ICE records for deaths that occurred between 2012 to 2015.