From Dutch baby to teriyaki, 5 foods that define Seattle

by / November 13, 2018
Part of the series Mossback's Northwest

Every city has a dish (or five) to call its own, and every dish has a story to tell. Seattle is no exception. In this episode of Mossback’s Northwest, Knute Berger serves up five courses that were invented or popularized in Seattle. The culinary tour starts with 19th century prospectors on the hunt for a high calorie breakfast before winding through the long lines of the World’s Fair and ending up in the 1980s, where a bagel vendor devised a new kind of hot dog for the late-night crowd. A mix of bold invention and international influence, Mossback’s menu is perfect for those hungry for history.

About the Author - Eric Keto

Eric is a video producer for Cascade Public Media.

Knute Berger

About the Author - Knute Berger

Columnist Knute Berger is Crosscut’s Mossback. Born and raised in Seattle, he writes with his own Pacific Northwest perspective.