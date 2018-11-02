Fawn Sharp wants Native voices to shake up politics

There was going to be a rally that day in Taholah — the first of its kind in nearly two decades. Barbecues roasting brisket and sausages waited outside for attendees, and Rosander glanced at them before turning to smirk at a council member sitting inside.

“Serving up the last Blueback?” Rosander said. They both laughed.

It’s a Quinault inside joke, tinged with a bitter reality: The tribe has seen runs of their prized blueback salmon — a unique subspecies of sockeye known for high oil content and exceptional flavor — choke to a trickle since the 1950’s.

The Quinault had long known that something was causing the decline. They only had to look around town to see the ocean creeping up on what was once riverside fishing ground, or hike into the nearby Olympic mountains to watch the disappearance of ancient glaciers their ancestors once walked on. And now, many Quinault tribe members would agree that the “something” is climate change.

But while nature rightfully takes some of the credit for this tribe-wide revelation, the rest belongs to Fawn Sharp.

She is the 5-term Quinault president and lifelong resident of the Quinault reservation, which contains 325 square miles of forest, lakes and rivers sandwiched between Olympic National Park and 23 miles of rugged Pacific Coast. Like her great uncle Rosander, Sharp grew up in Taholah, and used to fish for salmon from the Quinault River that runs alongside it. Now she lives by its namesake lake, where blueback take shelter over the summer and fall. And just like him, she’s seen it all change for the worse.

“We had pictures of the Anderson glacier disappearing, tribal citizens who had fished their whole lives witnessed fishing seasons where there was just a sharp decline,” Sharp says. “It had a very real impact with our citizens.”

Soon after this conversation, Sharp rolled into the council chambers with an RV of supporters — most of them fellow Washington tribe members who call themselves “the road warriors” — in tow. After a one-day break, she’d returned to her campaign, a bus tour launched on Oct. 27 that would visit 28 tribes over the course of ten days to rally the Native vote in time for the midterm elections.

It’s the first time in a long time that anyone in Washington has mounted a concerted effort to go from tribe to tribe and bring Native voters out, and it’s certainly the first with climate-change legislation at the heart of it. In this case, Sharp is concentrating on earning statewide support for Initiative 1631, a carbon fee that would charge polluters and redirect some of the profits to climate-endangered communities like the Quinault).

Sharp’s already rallied tribal governments behind her. After forming the First American Project earlier this year to voice Native interests on the carbon fee and other political issues, she spent months getting other tribal leaders around the state to join the cause. She and other tribal leaders dreamed up a bus tour to mobilize Washington tribe members, too. While Sharp thinks tribes often refrain from engaging in state politics, this movement was an opportunity to voice their concerns to the rest of Washington.

“No amount of fear and doubt can overshadow the strength that lies within this nation, within our resources, within our people, within our waters, our forests, our ancestors,” Sharp said to a crowd of about 80 in Taholah.

She’s shouldering a huge task: Unite all of Washington’s tribes, and get them to demand climate action from state government in defiance of a $30 million counter-campaign launched by the opposition. But donning a woven cedar hat with a feather dangling from its peak, she sounded confident.

“When we do gather, it's such a powerful force,” she says. “I think tribes are understanding the value of that.”