Flinging fish for science

Austin and her colleagues are spending their summers counting salmon carcasses for science. Red and fresh or pale pink and decomposing, the dead ones students need can be found floating under a curtain of overhanging grass or caught in knotty tree roots, Austin says. They log the carcasses in the day's tally, then grab gaffs — long wooden sticks with barbed ends — and swiftly maneuver the hooks into expired skin. Using a motion much like a baseball check swing, they toss them into the old-growth spruce forest flanking the bank.

“There's an art to hooking them decoratively over a broken branch or flinging for distance up a steep bank,” says Austin, who participated in the study between 2016 and 2018.

Just another day in the Alaska Salmon Program, where scientists fling fish daily at Hansen Creek during the summer spawning season. Throwing them isn't just macabre fun. Tossing fish out of the stream and deep into the forest ensures that researchers won’t accidentally count a carcass twice. Distance is key: Fish left too close to the bank could inadvertently be counted as bear leftovers, which would distort a simultaneous bear predation study dependent upon the same salmon population data.

Students come and go, but over the past two decades, Dr. Thomas P. Quinn has somehow convinced around 200 participants to sweat in the sun and whip 600,000 pounds of salmon carcasses (590001.106 pounds, to be exact) exclusively onto the leftmost, north-facing bank of Hansen Creek. The results of the exercise are helping us understand just how salmon carcasses (or a lack thereof) function as a driver for river ecosystems of the Pacific Northwest. And with 20 years of meticulously collected data, Quinn's patient, precise approach has led to some surprising findings about how the presence of dead salmon affects the long-term growth of the trees themselves.

That insight required more than just counting and a good arm. To judge growth at the end of a 20-year study, Quinn and fellow researchers sampled needles from 84 white spruce trees — 44 on the ‘salmon-enhanced’ bank and 40 on the unenhanced bank — to later analyze nitrogen and stable isotopes. They also took tree cores spanning 40 years of growth (tree cores show a cross-section of tree rings from the center of a trunk outward, so scientists can compare growth year over year).

Core testing was left to colleagues at Western Washington University like Dr. Andy Bunn (“Dare we say that's his core area of research,” Quinn says). The WWU team analyzed the cores from trees that were at least 40 years old. Their goal: to compare growth rates year-over-year between the 20 years covered by Quinn's study period, and rates during the two decades prior to that, in which salmon carcasses were deposited equally between both banks.