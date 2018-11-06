Live updates from Washington's 2018 midterm election

As they cast their final ballots, Washington’s voters — in remarkable numbers, so far — are deciding some of the big issues facing America: Trumpism, gun control and climate change. Should Republicans control Congress or will Democrats flip the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate? Should Washington provide a model of some of the strictest firearms regulations in the country? And will the state make history by upping the ante in fighting climate change through a carbon fee?

Crosscut’s reporters, photojournalists and editors will be watching those issues and all the races throughout the day and night — and reporting back here. We will have results for all the congressional races, legislative contests, statewide ballot measures and the City of Seattle’s levy to support preschool expansion, school programs, student health and the first two years at the Seattle Colleges.

Follow the live blog for dispatches and to find out who will be where.