Live updates from Washington's 2018 midterm election
As they cast their final ballots, Washington’s voters — in remarkable numbers, so far — are deciding some of the big issues facing America: Trumpism, gun control and climate change. Should Republicans control Congress or will Democrats flip the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate? Should Washington provide a model of some of the strictest firearms regulations in the country? And will the state make history by upping the ante in fighting climate change through a carbon fee?
Crosscut’s reporters, photojournalists and editors will be watching those issues and all the races throughout the day and night — and reporting back here. We will have results for all the congressional races, legislative contests, statewide ballot measures and the City of Seattle’s levy to support preschool expansion, school programs, student health and the first two years at the Seattle Colleges.
Follow the live blog for dispatches and to find out who will be where.
Canine voter turnout: higher than ever!
Crosscut's arts reporter Brangien Davis shared this photo of her mom's dog Cooper in Virginia this morning. We thought we'd share it as we wait for things to get rolling.
Where Crosscut journalists will be tonight
This list is complete with links to their twitter accounts so you can follow along.
- 8th District Democratic candidate Dr. Kim Schrier (Hilton Bellevue Hotel): Reporter David Kroman and photographer Dorothy Edwards
- 8th District Republican candidate Dino Rossi (Issaquah's Hilton Garden Inn): Reporter Lilly Fowler and photographer Matt M. McKnight.
- I-1631, or Carbon Fee (Arctic Club Hotel in Seattle): Reporter Manola Secaira and photographer Sarah Hoffman.
- I-1639, or Gun Initiative: Reporter Josh Cohen and photographer David Ryder.
- Sarah Smith Party for 9th Congressional District (The Royal Room in Seattle) and I-940's party: Reporter Jake Goldstein.
- Roaming around Capitol Hill: Editor Ted Alvarez and photographer Caean Couto.
For a full list of Election Night parties, check out The Stranger's guide.
Ballot drop boxes are going gangbusters throughout Seattle
According to Kendall LeVan Hodson with King County Elections, staff are likely to empty drop boxes four times throughout the day: Once this morning, twice in the afternoon and, finally, at 8 p.m. tonight.
According to LeVan Hodson, King County Elections gathered about 50,000 ballots from the boxes yesterday. She anticipates between 170,000 and 200,000 today.
Starting at around 4 or 5 p.m., staff will take their places near each drop box, ensuring the final hours go smoothly. They’ll lock the boxes promptly at 8 p.m. and empty them one more time. For procrastinators: As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., your ballot will be accepted.
Thanks to the constituent who reached out about a Capitol Hill ballot box being full! My staff contacted King County Elections, and they're sending someone immediately to empty it! If there are any issues with ballot boxes you see, let my office know! Let's keep the boxes running— Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) November 6, 2018
Video: The Democrats' midterm anxiety
If you've felt that the Democrats' ceaseless rallying cry this election season — vote! — seems faint or somewhat unmatched for the stakes of the moment, you're probably not alone. The political press has leaned heavily on the possibility of a blue wave, but God knows liberals and progressives, still reeling from the Trumpian shock of 2016, are wary of any kind of confident proclamations. This weekend, Saturday Night Live could sense the dread and uncertainty haunting Democrats. With pitch-perfect resonance, they captured the anxiety the way only Kate McKinnon can: by drinking a flower vase full of bourbon. Watch the video below.
The many ways to vote today
Look at all of those beautiful ballot drop boxes! Return your ballot to any of them before 8 p.m. tonight. King County Elections has this handy tool to help you locate the closest drop box to you.
You might be thinking, but where do I get a last-minute ballot? You can easily go online and print a replacement ballot here.
And if you'd like to mail your ballot, Washington state has made it even easier: prepaid postage. So simply fill it out and drop it in a mail box near you — no postage required.
Voter turnout shattering expectations
King County Elections spokesperson Kendall LeVan Hodson says King County is shattering voter turnout projections. The number of ballots the county has in hand is nearly double what it had at this point in the 2014 midterms.
“We had around 620,000 ballots [Monday] and at this point in 2010 we had 426,000 and in 2014 we had just 338,000,” LeVan Hodson says.
Based on previous midterms — plus accounting for enthusiasm and prepaid postage — King County Elections projected 60 percent turnout, but as of Monday 48 percent of ballots had been returned. “We are on track to hit 70 percent turnout if not higher,” LeVan Hodson says.
In the entire state of Washington, turnout is already at 44.9 percent and there are 19 counties who have already hit 50 percent or more.
On Monday, reporters in Clark County were reporting an unprecedented 50 percent voter turnout, double the turnout at that point in the 2014 midterms. Just under 52 percent turnout is being reported so far in neighboring Cowlitz County, which could spell trouble for incumbent Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler. Her Democratic challenger Carolyn Long identified Cowlitz as crucial to winning Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Read Molly Solomon's full Twitter thread here.
Part of the reason this is such a big deal is because Clark County historically has had abysmal turnout. General consensus from my years covering this area is that because so many people commute to Portland, they're less inclined to be politically engaged here in Clark County. https://t.co/56JIVrUJCc— Katie Gillespie (@newsladykatie) November 5, 2018