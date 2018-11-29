Micromanager or mastermind? Mayor Durkan’s first year gets mixed reviews

A matter of communication

As mayor, the world around Durkan bends toward her — a gravitational pull that comes with being recognizable to a lot of people. On some levels, she seems to enjoy it, delighting in the look on the cashier's face as she orders three dozen doughnuts for her staff from Top Pot.

At every stop, people tell her things and she gamely receives them. A woman outside Seattle's Municipal Tower tells how hard it is to find daycare in the city. The owner of a knick-knack store in Columbia City urges her to examine the city's tax structure. Another man has something to say about the bike routes from South Seattle to downtown.

People generally want to talk about things highly specific to their own experience in the city, say staff: drain pipes or street conditions or their local park. And as they do, Durkan is validating. With the woman who stops her to talk about daycare, Durkan looks her directly in the eyes and nods while still holding the doughnuts she just bought.

On another level, though, Durkan swears she's an introvert. She misses her privacy and says that the attention is hard on her family. Unlike with past mayors, her home address is fiercely guarded — fallout from the murder of Thomas Wales, an assistant U.S. attorney who worked in Seattle.

At dinner out, people often approach the whole family, even sitting at their table. Looking toward Elliott Bay from her office, Durkan jokingly fantasized about being a tugboat driver — a job in which "no one talks to you and it's awesome."

Mayor Jenny Durkan listens to Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw speak during a city budget signing ceremony at Fire Station 10 in Seattle, Nov. 26, 2018.

Although she's demanding of her staff — abandon hope all ye who enter her office unprepared — they nevertheless maintain a cultlike reverence for her, ever eager to tell you about her latest quirky maneuver. One example: Department heads who bring bad news get T-shirts that say, "I've got your back." Where a full majority of the more than 40 staff in Murray's office flipped in his first 18 months in office, Durkan so far has had just two employees leave — one to attend Harvard, the other to head the Department of Neighborhoods.

Outside of her office, though, appraisals of her communication are a mixed bag. Some are good: One observer of the selection process for the new City Light CEO called it "the most inclusive process I've ever seen." One city employee who has attended large-ish meetings with mayors in the past two administrations noted that more women were sitting at the table. She’s praised for showing an interest in the workings of the departments.

"I feel like she's a person of her word, which is not normal for a lot of politicians," said one longtime employee in the transportation department. "She's definitely stepped up to deal with the harassment and discrimination behavior in SDOT."

Among council members, longtime friend and ally Sally Bagshaw has predictably good things to say. "I think she's a natural at this job," said Bagshaw, who announced earlier this week that she will be leaving the council. "Of course people can always criticize and say, 'Oh, she should be doing so much more.' That's true. She should be doing so much more. But can she as one human being? I don't think so."

Others in the council's second floor offices describe an aggressive legislating style from Durkan's office, which one person compared to that of a litigator. She fights hard against adjustments to her proposals. For example: In the days leading up to the council's vote on the new police contract, Durkan joined Chief Carmen Best in a tour of West Seattle, the heart of the district represented by Herbold district, who at the time was on the fence about her vote. When asked if that was an intentional pressure campaign, members of her staff give a wink and a nod.

"Let’s just say that I think more than one of our scheduled monthly meetings have started with a hug and mutual agreement that whatever happened at the previous meeting must have something to do with our red hair," said Herbold.

Durkan does not deny that she can drive a hard bargain, but couches it as an antidote to the more deliberative Seattle process. "I think I'm pretty direct on, 'Here are the things that for me are negotiable, here are the things that are not negotiable, and here are the things that I think I need your advice on.' "

Outside of City Hall, some community groups feel they can't get through to Durkan. This appears to be especially true among housing and transportation advocates, who would like the mayor to act more aggressively to add alternatives to cars and to increase the housing supply.

"I would say that a lot of organizations that I've spoken with have had the experience that it's been very hard to establish a relationship with her office," said Wilson with the Transit Riders Union. "I think a lot of folks that I know who work in everything from transportation to housing to homelessness are feeling like it's not clear who she's listening to, because it's certainly not us."

Mayor Jenny Durkan visits Columbia City with Tutta Bella founder Joe Fugere during a neighborhood tour, Nov. 8, 2018.

What comes after the head tax?

From the beginning of her tenure, Durkan had to deal with the so-called head tax — what Deputy Mayor Mike Fong called "a gaping conversation left to be had into January, February, March, April" of her first year.

Durkan opposed the tax from the campaign trail and tried mightily to ignore it when she took office. When she finally engaged to cut a smaller deal, she says she believed everyone was satisfied, including the business community, and that that was the end of the conversation.

She was mistaken.

"There were a lot of other business folks who I believed to be at the table and we had an agreement that, while they didn't like it, we were going to move on," she said. "But obviously that was not shared up and down the chain of the various businesses."

Practically the entire business community, including Amazon, with which Durkan believed she had made a deal, immediately turned against it. A successful campaign from opponents to put the tax to voters spooked the council into repealing it just a month after it passed.

The tax's repeal has left an empty space. Love it or hate it, it was a significant proposal to ease the homelessness crisis by funding the addition of more housing. The mayor has since shored up funding for more shelter beds, but people are wondering what's next.

"We don’t yet have the replacement strategy for the severe revenue shortage we face," Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda told Crosscut just before the council approved the city’s budget earlier this month. That should be the priority for 2019, she said, "otherwise all of our commitments, the mayor's included, are going to continue to be on the to do list."

A photograph of Mayor Jenny Durkan with former President Barack Obama sits on a table in her office at Seattle City Hall, Nov. 8, 2018.

It's here that the mayor's insistence on building solutions around permanent systems clashes with the belief that the city needs to charge ahead with immediate action building more housing. Durkan has prioritized immediate shelter, but she and her staff mostly refuse to talk about long-term solutions that do not involve more participation from the state. In fact, Durkan says she believes it was a mistake for the city and county to declare a state of emergency around homelessness, as it did in 2015, because it gives the impression there's a responsive fix, comparable to how the Federal Emergency Management Agency might swoop in after a natural disaster.

"Bottom line, we can't solve homelessness without solving poverty," she said.

From a broad view, few disagree with this sentiment.

And yet, there's real fatigue around Durkan’s "regional solutions" line. Members of her staff say the mayor will be the one to finally make that a reality. But they're competing with a growing fatalism: After years of talk, it hasn't happened.

“We can't wait for that,” says Wilson. “We need to be doing every single thing we can in Seattle to be raising progressive revenue.”

The activist community in particular has been quick to remind Durkan and her allies that people are dying in the streets.

"We had real concerns about what Mayor Durkan would do to alleviate the situation with homelessness and what she would do to construct as much housing as possible," said Scott, the activist and council candidate, who wants the city to use its bonding capacity to build more affordable housing. "I think on those fronts there's a lot to criticize."

Scott was never a Durkan fan, to be sure, and says she has failed to surprise him in a positive way. "I think if we've seen direction on the question of housing, the direction we've seen and the vision we've seen is the wrong kind," he said.

Durkan's staff grants that politicians have been talking about "regional solutions" for years without any real momentum. But her office will shortly roll out a comprehensive plan. This time, they say, will be different.

Daniel Malone, executive director of the Downtown Emergency Services Center, is sympathetic to what he identified as the mayor's limited options for addressing homelessness. "I think absolutely we should applaud the mayor for making lemonade out of lemons by at least getting some survival services expanded," he said. "Meanwhile, I don't think there's been enough focus for doing long-term planning for the housing we need in the system. … We have to be doing so much more."