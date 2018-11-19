Postcard from the boundary waters

First, the Steller sea lions: I heard them before I saw them, an otherworldly drone emanating from 200 or so massive bodies piled on top of each other, constantly nuzzling and biting. Across the river on the floodplain, upwards of a thousand bald eagles were perched on massive pieces of driftwood and in the branches of tall hemlocks, spruces and cedars lining the oatmeal-colored shore. They were all hoping to catch the last of the year’s spring run of eulachon: a small fish that has supported the economy here in Southeast Alaska for hundreds of years and has remained at the base of the food chain for much longer than that.

I traveled from Seattle to Juneau up the Inside Passage with the small-cruise outfitter Sea Wolf Adventures, but to navigate the shallow delta of the Stikine, the fastest free-flowing river in North America, we took a jet boat. Water gushed all around us, in waterfalls that cascaded down the hillsides and in the chaotically arranged fingers of the delta as they gradually coalesced into a single river.

The boulders at river mouth shrunk into cobblestones and then pebbles. About an hour later, Eric Yancey, our captain, began to slow the boat down. “There it is,” he said.

A barren, deforested gash ran a couple thousand feet up the green slope to our port side — a striking reminder that even though our hull could continue cutting through the water, we were forbidden to continue upstream. Though the landscape looked identical on the other side, we had reached Canada.

If we had gone about 80 miles further northeast, we’d find the Red Chris mine — an open-pit bonanza for gold, copper and silver. In October, a delegation from Alaska, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Don Young, Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallot sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explaining that they think this and other Canadian mines represent a cross-border threat to Southeast Alaska’s commercial fishing and tourism industries. Though they were speaking on behalf of the 49th state, all it takes is a walk among the northbound salmon boats and cruise ships lining the docks at Seattle’s Fishermen’s Terminal to know these industries’ ties extend throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s the concern: Before Imperial Metals opened the Red Chris mine, it operated Mount Polley, an open-pit gold and copper mine on the nearby Cariboo River watershed in British Columbia. As happens in most mining processes, once all valuable metals are extracted, a slurry of minerals called tailings are leftover. While the exact tailings composition depends on an area’s particular geology, tailings often contain arsenic, lead or mercury, which can be toxic to humans and wildlife.

Tailings are meant to be stored in perpetuity behind a dam. But in August 2014, Mount Polley’s tailings dam collapsed, spilling enough wastewater to fill 4,000 Olympic-sized pools into pristine Quesnel Lake. Many conservationists now point to the event as one of the biggest environmental disasters in B.C. history.

Four days after an independent panel concluded inadequate tailings storage design caused the Mount Polley spill, the B.C. Government gave Imperial Metals the final authorization to begin operating the Red Chris open-pit mine in the headwaters of the Stikine River. Red Chris’s tailings facility is of a design similar to Mount Polley’s failed one except for one crucial difference: It’s designed to hold seven times more waste.