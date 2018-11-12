Seattle approves new police contract, despite community pushback

For department leadership, it’s an enormous relief. Chief Carmen Best has been sounding the alarm in recent months about negative impact that the 2014 wages have had on the department’s ability to recruit new officers.The city seeks to grow the department by at least 200 officers to keep up with the city’s booming population, but it is currently on pace to lose officers in 2018 as hiring has not kept up with attrition.

“The officers and sergeants who have embraced the new trainings, standards and oversight mechanisms deserve not only our admiration and thanks, but they deserve to have these achievements and new working conditions recognized in a fair labor contract,” Chief Best said

Winning the contract’s approval was surprisingly challenging for its big-name boosters, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Best. The influential Community Police Commission, created as a voice for community during federally mandated police reform, urged the council to reject the contract. The commission supported the pay raises, but the contract, its members argued, was a walk-back on reforms approved by the council in 2017. The commission members said they understood from the outset that some of those measures would need to be bargained for, but they have also criticized the city for not fighting hard enough in negotiations.

Attorney James Bible addresses the Seattle City Council before the council's vote on an agreement between the Seattle Police Officers Guild and the city of Seattle at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The City Council voted in favor of the contract. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

The commission’s complaints are numerous; its recommendation against the contract was not based on any one piece, but rather a collection of items that members argue add up to a weaker accountability system.

Among the major points of conflict is language that appears to make it more difficult to fire officers. The commission also expressed frustration that the contract keeps open multiple avenues for officers to appeal discipline, which creates the potential for officers to pick and choose the path of less resistance.

But the main point of contention is in the language that states the contract supersedes the 2017 reforms wherever there may be conflict.

“The secret here is that the city did not negotiate in good faith,” said the Rev. Harriett Walden of Mother’s for Police Accountability in a Tuesday morning press conference. “They could have gotten more, but they did not.”

Members of the Seattle Police Officers Guild react to comments made to the Seattle City Council before the council's vote on an agreement between the Seattle Police Officers Guild and the city of Seattle at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The City Council voted in favor of the contract. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

But detractors of the contract were outnumbered in council chambers Tuesday as members of Seattle Police Officers Guild, as well as representatives from other unions, spoke forcefully in favor of approving the agreement. "A rejection of this agreement is a rejection of the collective bargaining process as a whole," said Steven Pray with the Professional & Technical Employees Local 17.

A large contingent of residents from the Chinatown/International District also spoke forcefully on behalf of the contract and the police department, to repeated standing ovations.

Lurking in the background of the council’s vote is the 2019 election. Council members Lisa Herbold and Mike O’Brien were the most likely swing votes on the contract. Both face tense re-election campaigns just under a year from now.

With the council’s approval, the contract will now go to U.S. District Court Judge James Robart for review. The Seattle Police Department is still being monitored as part of an agreement with the Department of Justice to reform its use of force practices. The judge will make sure the new contract does not conflict with those requirements.