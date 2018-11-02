Seattle Jewish community looks ahead in first post-Pittsburgh Shabbat service

An American flag hung inside the sanctuary as Rabbi Aaron Meyer addressed the congregants, who looked as if they needed to hear words of comfort.

“It is an act a courage for a Jew to walk into a synagogue today,” Meyer began. “It shouldn’t be, but it is.”

The congregation looked on and sat in silence as they waited for him to say more.

A visitor holds a siddur, or prayer book, during a Shabbat service at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle on Nov. 2, 2018.

“For too many of us, it is an act of courage to live in America,” Meyer continued, with a list of examples: being Black, speaking Spanish and living as someone who is transgender.

“The Jewish community is reeling from tragedy. We grieve. We mourn. We feel unsafe.”

And then he challenged the congregants.

“We have to stop the hate speech. We have to recognize that it’s not politics as normal. We have to recognize that it’s time to stand up and do something.”

That includes voting in the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Meyer explained.

On Oct. 27, Meyer, who is originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, had been on the way to a bar mitzvah at the temple in Seattle when he heard about the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. His wife, also a rabbi, called and urged him that “when you get to the synagogue you should watch the news.”

Two days later, he presided over an estimated 4,000 people at a vigil at Temple De Hirsch Sinai to mourn those who had been killed.

Rabbi Aaron Meyer in his office after Shabbat service at Temple De Hirsch Sinai on Capitol Hill in Seattle on Nov. 2, 2018.

“That gathering of community from every walk of life, from different faith traditions... meant the world to us,” Meyer recalled in an interview immediately after the Shabbat service.

This past week, Meyer joined other local Jewish leaders to meet with Mayor Jenny Durkan to discuss how to best protect the estimated 70,000 Jews in the greater Seattle area. They talked about the importance of teaching youth early on about the ugliness of anti-Semitism and anti-bullying and anti-bias methods, he said.