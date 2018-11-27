In Seattle, a one-of-a-kind hospital for broken vacuums

"I'd seen that place on Fourth Avenue and absolutely adored the way they decorated it," says Johnson, whose commitment to seasoned machinery extends to her 1939 Ford. "So I visited and they were incredible. JoAnn's a dying breed. She's very powerful. She roars. Even if you're not religious, when she says, 'God bless you,' you know you're gonna have a great day."

The septuagenarian can be stout as well. Wielding her walker on Election Day, JoAnn greeted a transient couple in the Vac Shop's cramped showroom. While his female companion appeared eager to take a swig out of a nearly empty beer growler hanging from her left index finger, a young man explained that he was there to reclaim a bicycle he'd parked among the vacuums.

Not so fast, said JoAnn, who first had to check with McNally to make sure the man's story passed muster. It did, so he was permitted to wheel his bike out of the shop, which often serves as a way station for the neighborhood's more downtrodden denizens, some of whom occupy camper communities near a sawdust yard to the south and Georgetown Brewing to the north.

A photograph memorializing original owner Dave James at The Vac Shop in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Nov. 16, 2018.

Helping the needy was something James had considered part of his unlikely lay ministry. And it remains part of what it takes to do business on Fourth Avenue, which seems far removed from the bustle of nearby Airport Way South's hip restaurants and bars.

"Most of the stuff near Spokane [Street] has cleaned up, but [homelessness] is still pretty prevalent down here," says Adam Estner, who manages LECT's Soup Stop on Denver Avenue South. The tiny takeout shack is owned and operated by the Life Enhancement Charitable Trust (hence, the name LECT), a charity that assists recovering addicts with health-, vision- and dental-care expenses. McNally regularly swings by the Soup Stop to pick up lunch for himself and his mother; fittingly, Estner calls him "a great guy."

Shortly after the Jameses assumed ownership of the Vac Shop, they gave away as many as 20,000 free Bibles per year. Now that figure has dwindled to "maybe 10 or 20 a week," says JoAnn. She chalks this up to people's ability to access Scripture via "iPods and ePods and all those other pods," concluding, "It's not a world where you need books, I guess."

It's also not a world that needs independent vacuum shops, evidently. When asked who their competition is, McNally replies, "Nobody. There have been five stores that have closed around us within the last year or two."

Yet JoAnn reveals that the Vac Shop may join this list of casualties. She says she's considering closing up shop at the end of the year. If that happens, McNally says he'll reopen the shop in a vacant storefront nearby, but JoAnn dismisses this notion by explaining that her son is "talking through his butt."

Echoing a common refrain among brick-and-mortar retailers, JoAnn explains, "We'll sell something and people will come back and want a refund because they'll find it on the internet for cheaper. But Amazon won't service them."

Circling back to her own shop's plight, she warns, "The little mamas and papas, I don't know if you'll have 'em."