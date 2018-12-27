2018 exits and entrances: Seattle region's arts scene

While a longtime associate stepping into leadership might not seem like a seismic shift for a theater company, Bill Berry’s reign at The 5th Avenue Theatre is shaping up to be an exciting one. Producing Artistic Director Berry became the company’s creative head when longtime Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong stepped down in 2018. Highlights of Berry’s first season are the national tour of Come From Away and a premiere in the spring of the new Edgar Degas-inspired musical Marie, written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, Tony winners all.

The 5th Avenue's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry (Photo by Mark Kitaoka)

More exciting still are the company’s evolving developmental programs, including the 2018 debut of First Draft: Raise Your Voice, a program “designed to introduce and nurture new musical theater writers from traditionally marginalized populations into a national musical theater landscape.” The program’s first incarnation sought submissions from women, gender nonconforming and nonbinary artists; four writing teams recently received a commission that supports the writers through a one-year gestation of a first draft. At the end of a year, The 5th will produce a one-week reading, with a final presentation in New York City, allowing commissioned writers to showcase their work for national industry leaders. Time will tell how the nascent program plays out, but hats off to The 5th for putting substantial money where its mouth is in terms of industry inclusion.

Velocity Dance Center leader Tonya Lockyer recently stepped down after 16 years with the company, the last seven as artistic executive director. “Leadership change is essential for contemporary organizations to remain responsive to the moment,” Lockyer said in a statement. “Now is the best time for Velocity to have a new leader to take the organization forward.”

Her by-the-numbers accomplishments are impressive ($2 million in direct and in-kind support to artists; growing Velocity’s audiences by 398 percent), but Lockyer will also be remembered for transforming Velocity into both a dance venue of national import and as an incubator for Seattle talent. Though programs like Next Fest NW and Made in Seattle, to name just a few, Velocity has fostered the careers of dancer/choreographers such as Kate Wallich, Alice Gosti and many more.

Shamim Momin, the Henry's senior curator (Photo by R. Rosales)

An exciting new voice joined the Seattle curatorial chorus in September, when Shamim M. Momin took over as senior curator of Henry Art Gallery. Momin came to Seattle from Los Angeles, where she served as curator of Los Angeles Nomadic Division, the public-art nonprofit she founded in 2009. Building on her 10-plus years of experience at the Whitney Museum in New York, including co-organizing the 2004 and 2008 Whitney Biennials, Momin created LAND with a commitment to curating site- and situation-specific public art exhibitions.

“We believe that the public deserves the right to experience innovative and thoughtful contemporary art in their day-to-day existence, something beyond the museum or gallery context,” Momin told Artsy in 2015. “We also believe that artists deserve the opportunity to realize projects and ideas that might not make sense in a museum or gallery, which lends itself to our structure.” Momin’s first exhibition with the Henry is Edgar Arceneaux’s architectural installation Library of Black Lies, which is open at the venerable University of Washington gallery through June 2, 2019.

City Arts, a Seattle magazine dedicated entirely to our local arts and culture scene, closed up shop in November after 12 years in operation. The monthly print magazine had parted ways with longtime publisher Encore Media Group in June and sought to establish an independent presence funded by memberships, community support and private investment.