2018 timeline: What happened in Seattle politics

While 2018 may not have been as eventful as 2017 (what with the mayor resigning and all), it's easy to forget how much can happen in a single year. In Seattle politics, much of the year's narrative revolved around Mayor Jenny Durkan's start to her time as mayor and the Seattle City Council's ongoing struggle to find the best path for addressing homelessness.

So, if you need a reminder of what happened but don't feel like slogging through another 1,000 words, try out this neat timeline! Spend three minutes with it for a quick refresher of some of the year's major events, or spend an hour going back through all the stories — your choice!