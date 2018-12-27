Best of 2018: Images of Seattle, before and after the smoke rolled in

The nature of my work as a photojournalist hasn’t changed, though. I dance around fallen ash as I open the door of my car door, hoping the particulates don’t get in. But once I’m in, I’m driving around town on various assignments as I always do, taking photos in our beloved city.

Not every assignment I’ve had recently deals with the smoke around us, but it’s always there. And so I’ve stopped and revisited some previous shoot locations. I’ve stood again where I stood then and captured scenes of the city through the filter of a smoky haze.

To view the before and after photos, use the slider in the middle of the images below.