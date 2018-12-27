Best of 2018: Images of Seattle, before and after the smoke rolled in
Itchy eyes. Shortness of breath. These are the persistent reminders of these smoke-filled summer days. As the wildfires have burned — across the Pacific Northwest, in British Columbia and California, Siberia even — life goes on, but everyday activities have been slightly altered.
The nature of my work as a photojournalist hasn’t changed, though. I dance around fallen ash as I open the door of my car door, hoping the particulates don’t get in. But once I’m in, I’m driving around town on various assignments as I always do, taking photos in our beloved city.
Not every assignment I’ve had recently deals with the smoke around us, but it’s always there. And so I’ve stopped and revisited some previous shoot locations. I’ve stood again where I stood then and captured scenes of the city through the filter of a smoky haze.
To view the before and after photos, use the slider in the middle of the images below.
A view of Seattle’s skyline looking north from the Sky View Observatory atop the Columbia Center tower. (Left: taken January 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of North Beacon Hill from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. (Left: taken April 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of the Olympic Mountains from Discovery Park along Puget Sound. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of SoDo and beyond looking south from the Sky View Observatory atop the Columbia Center tower. (Left: taken January 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of the Space Needle through the Black Sun sculpture in Volunteer Park. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of homes and newly developed apartments near Judkins Park. (Left: taken May 2017. Right: taken August 2018.)
A view of Seattle’s waterfront from Bell Harbor International Conference Center. (Left: taken July 2018. Right: taken August 2018.)