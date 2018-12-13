Can solar help safeguard post-hurricane Puerto Rico?

Out of the dark

In the months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, solar expeditions like the one spearheaded by the University of Washington have outfitted various locations on the island with a new energy infrastructure. Puerto Rico is the perfect laboratory for a solar overhaul: The island sees sun for 65 percent of its daylight hours, and its energy system was already in dire need of an upgrade. While only 2 percent of Puerto Rico’s energy supply came from renewable sources in June of last year, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has expressed interest in upping that usage to 40 percent.

But solarizing an entire island involves much more than just shipping a crate of solar panels across an ocean. Solarize Puerto Rico project manager Mario Pozzo says there’s a lot to do before the panels can be installed.

“Step one is an energy retrofit,” he says. “Step two is the solar array.”

Last August, Pozzo journeyed to visit a candidate for retrofitting in Caguas, a town just south of the territory’s capital, San Juan. In many ways, the facility is perfect for solarization: Escuela Ecológica Niños Uniendo al Mundo is a Montessori school with a special interest in green education, and the architect of the school even designed its roof to accommodate future solar panel installation.

But much of the school requires updating in order to make solar a viable option. Installing panels into the school as-is, Pozzo says, would require more energy and funding than simply replacing old grid-based equipment.

“We couldn’t just slap a solar array on the school,” he says. “It was built with a lot of donated items — the fridges and appliances, they were all donated 20 years ago and haven’t been changed.”

Complications with solar hold true on a larger scale, too. The bigger and more interconnected grid systems get, the more vulnerable they are to future disasters. But Boston University’s Institute for Sustainable Energy director Peter Fox-Penner points out a more immediate concern: Solar is prohibitively expensive for most families and businesses to retrofit and install, causing them to rely entirely on outside funders (like Solarize Puerto Rico).

“Three-and-a-half million people would need perhaps 350,000 of these systems — at a price tag in the billions — to provide only a fraction of most families’ power needs,” Fox-Penner writes.

Wanji, who helps with the technical side of the project, says this has often been the biggest issue for prospective locations he’s aided through outreach.

“The knowledge is there, the need is there, but I think when it comes to cost, it becomes prohibitive to make the technology,” he says. “It needs to be a little more available [because] there’s definitely a huge need.”

To help lessen dependency on their nonprofit, Pozzo says Solarize Puerto Rico wants to partner with on-island solar companies and purchase the panels for the school and future projects through them. Although Wanji and others have expressed interest in visiting the school to help ease the process of installation when the time is right, they want to keep the school energy independent.

A visual representation of the solar panel array atop Escuela Ecológica Niños Uniendo al Mundo that Solarize Puerto Rico plans to implement. (Photo courtesy of Mario Pozzo)

But even before retrofitting comes funding. Like most nonprofits born in response to disaster, Solarize Puerto Rico has had to ride the rising and falling waves of public interest in its project.

Laura Cancel, a board member of local organization Puerto Rico We Care, says her group has delivered over 20,000 items, from prepackaged food to school items, to the island this past year. But she says keeping up that energy is hard. The long-lasting effects of Hurricane Maria don’t always have a news peg, which makes it difficult to keep the public interested.

“When it’s a disaster relief and it’s something that currently is in the news, people donate, people want to help,” Cancel says. “But we don’t get [paid] for this. Since 100 percent of our donations go to the island, we depend 100 percent on donations.”

La Isla Foundation, the nonprofit sprung from La Isla’s fundraiser last year, faces similar issues. Co-Vice President Michelle Font says that as La Isla Foundation moves forward towards sustainability projects — specifically, helping fisherman and farmers get back on their feet — they’re figuring out how to bring attention back.

“As time went on, people dissipated back into their normal life,” Font says.

Locally, La Isla Foundation has focused on sponsoring and settling a Puerto Rican family who came to Washington after being displaced by the hurricane into a new apartment. “We hope that people continue to follow our progress,” Font says.