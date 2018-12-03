NHL returns to Seattle. Well, in 2021

“The NHL said, ‘Perfection? No. Let’s do 2021,' ” according to a project insider, summarizing the exchange.

So the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group developers, who are investing $800 million — the latest figure confirmed Tuesday, up from the original $650 million — to tart up KeyArena, after consulting with their political partners in city government, came to a conclusion:

After waiting more than 100 years for another shot at repeating the Seattle Metropolitans’ Stanley Cup victory in 1917, what’s one more year?

Because even National Hockey League owners know, based on the experience of their NBA brethren, when it comes to pro sports and Seattle public works, expecting perfection is an impossibility. Best to plan for mayhem, then dig out.

The calendar was bumped to October 2021. Team owners, meeting at a resort in Sea Island, Georgia, voted 31-0 Tuesday to make Seattle their 32nd franchise, a milestone event in a sordid civic saga.

The marketplace was the largest in North America without either the NHL or NBA. All it took to solve for that was $1.45 billion — the arena cost, plus the expansion franchise fee of $650 million, $100 million of which was paid Tuesday — and a city government willing to say yes to free private money to fix a public building in a public park.

In a word, it is astonishing.

The official grant of the franchise Tuesday puts largely to rest about a century of caterwauling, finagling, duplicitousness, mendacity, grandstanding, errors of fact and fiction, temporary successes and abject failures regarding major league hockey — and major league basketball — and Seattle.

A building plan, a league, a team and ownership are all set to light the hockey lamps. NHL Hockey Partners CEO Tod Leiweke, the former Seahawks boss (2002-10), came back to town exactly for this moment.

“Today is a dream come true for an entire city,” Leiweke said after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement in the Georgia resort’s ballroom. “I’m holding in a lot of emotions. But today I think about the fans. I woke up today thinking about the fans and what did they feel on March 1, when they put down season-ticket deposits not knowing anything.”

More than 10,000 online deposits rolled in during the first 12 minutes, 32,000 in 12 hours. They didn’t know anything, but apparently were eager to learn.

Also on a learning curve was Oak View Group’s CEO, Tim Leiweke, Tod’s brother. He learned that appeasing all the stakeholders at Seattle Center and the surrounding urban village, already inundated by newcomers and construction from Seattle’s skyrocketing economy, was going to be difficult and expensive.

Long experienced in pro sports and arena building, Tim Leiweke had never been through The Seattle Process.