Rockfish are bouncing back from years of overfishing

New science

Meanwhile, scientists were learning more about how how quickly some rockfish species are able to reproduce — even when their populations are low, according to Jason Cope, fishery biologist at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center.

“We thought it might take a century or so for them to rebuild themselves, but it’s now taking maybe about a decade,” he said.

In the past several years, all but two overfished species have been completely rebuilt — much faster than anyone expected. So fishermen now have fewer restricted fish to avoid and higher catch limits on the species that are still rebuilding.

“So all of these things are kind of adding up,” Cope said. “We have a different view of the biology, there have been a lot of drastic cuts, and the industry has been wonderful in allowing these stocks to take on less fishing pressure. We’re seeing some really positive results now and it’s quite wonderful to see.”

Holloway said the new, more generous catch limits still have built-in buffers to protect the stocks.

“Everyone agreed not to go too far in case there was something wrong with the stock assessment,” he said.

Cope said scientists still have a lot to learn about groundfish species, so they’re still moving cautiously as they expand the fishery.

“It’s an ongoing learning process with a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “But a lot of these stocks have increased to the point where we feel a lot better than we did 15-plus years ago.”