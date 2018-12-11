Scientists help hatchery salmon find the sweet smell of home

The problem

Things get a little hectic around 9 p.m., when a salmon hits the entanglement net stretched across a cold and windy stretch of the Elk River near Gold Beach, Oregon. The floats on the choppy surface begin to shake and bob as the fish struggles to get free.

“We’ve got a fish!” yelled Jenn Ambrose, a fisheries technician with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

Two of Ambrose’s colleagues on a salmon-tagging team sprint into the water.

“Even after doing this for five years, you still get that adrenaline,” Ambrose said from the gravel bank.

Using a headlamp to see in the dark, they successfully free the salmon and bring it over to a live well on the riverside.

It’s a female fall chinook, still vivid silver from its time in the ocean. Like all Pacific salmon, it’s used a mix of magnetic and olfactory — or odor — information as a map to get back to this river where it was born and make the next generation of chinook in the Elk River.

Team leader Austin Huff checks to see if its fin is clipped, indicating whether it was born wild or at the Elk River Hatchery, about 12 miles upstream.

ODFW’s Matt Deangelo takes scale samples from a jack chinook as part of salmon-tracking work on the Elk River.

“There’s no mark. It’s a wild fish,” he said.

He then opens the mouth of the salmon and smoothly inserts a radio-tracking tag into the fish’s stomach.

“It’s relatively noninvasive, you know, better than surgery,” Huff said. “As they’re hitting the river system, their esophagus is actually closing up. They’re finished eating for their life in anticipation of their spawning. And because of that they will keep the tag within their stomach cavity and carry it all the way upriver.”

The team is tracking the movements of wild and hatchery chinook salmon to see where they travel and spawn within the Elk River.

“The idea is to keep the wild fish wild and hatchery fish in the hatchery,” Huff said.

But in this river, there’s a good chance this wild female chinook will end up mating with a hatchery-raised fish. Too good of a chance.