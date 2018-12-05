Sound Transit security pays $3K after ejecting Black woman from light rail station

While she waited, her luggage at her feet, she saw out of the corner of her eye security guards from Securitas, the multinational company that contracts with Sound Transit, the regional transit authority that operates the light rail. As the guards inched toward her and moved to within just a few feet, Montgomery said she heard their walkie-talkies rattle “go now.” They approached her and told her she needed to leave.

Montgomery asked them why, but the guards declined to say. She pulled out her phone to record and continued to ask them why. The guards maintained their silence as they escorted her into an elevator and up onto street level. She missed her train and was forced to take a $40 Uber to the airport.

Securitas and Sound Transit now acknowledge that Montgomery should not have been kicked out of the train station. Securitas removed Montgomery in response to a report of vandalism allegedly committed by a White woman wearing red gloves. Montgomery is a 25-year-old Black woman. The only possible similarity was that Montgomery was also wearing red — but on her feet.

“I don’t understand how you can go from it being a White person and you pick out a Black person,” said Montgomery. “I’m a dark brown person and I have dreadlocks. I’m Black. That’s racial profiling.”

After Montgomery went on social media to post about the incident, a friend encouraged her to file a complaint. She did.

According to Sound Transit spokesperson Geoff Patrick, both Sound Transit and Securitas conducted separate investigations after receiving Montgomery’s complaint. Both “concluded that our contracted security officers mistakenly and inappropriately directed Ms. Montgomery to leave the University of Washington light rail station,” said Patrick. “Radio miscommunications between the company’s staff regarding an act of vandalism that had occurred earlier at the facility, which in no way involved Ms. Montgomery, resulted in Ms. Montgomery’s unacceptable experience.”

After several meetings with Sound Transit security operations, Montgomery agreed to a settlement of $2,800 with Securitas in late October. Securitas also demoted one of the staff members involved in the incident, and the other resigned.

Montgomery’s ejection from the Sound Transit station comes on the heels of several high-profile incidents of Black people being kicked out of public spaces and businesses for no discernible reason. Starbucks shut down its stores across the country for anti-bias training after two Black men were arrested in a Philadelphia store while waiting for a business meeting. A version of this story played out recently in Kirkland when a Menchie’s store owner called the police on a Black man, who, as a court-appointed special advocate and special supervisor, was escorting a mom and her child to get frozen yogurt.

Montgomery said she absolutely believes she was targeted because of her race. The feeling was scarring. “I felt like my rights were violated,” she said. “Someone in a uniform telling you can’t do something without telling you why is oppressive.”