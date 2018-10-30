A procrastinator’s guide to Washington's 2018 midterm election

Yes, we’re in the midterms, but you wouldn’t know if from the amount of enthusiasm for the Nov. 6 general election. A political landscape seemingly cast by Hieronymous Bosch has energized voters across the political spectrum, including here in Washington state. Of particular interest to the national narrative are the state’s close congressional races, but elements of the most dominant storylines can also be found elsewhere on the ballot, in initiatives that are attempting to address gun violence and climate change, for instance. Meanwhile, the balance of power in Olympia could also see a shift, though the question here seems to be how far left the legislature will move. As a result of all of this, registration is way up across the state and the ballots are rolling in. The percent that had already been mailed in for King County as of Oct.29? Twenty. That is a remarkable number for this early in a midterm. All that said, there are still plenty of ballots out there. For those of you who have yet to vote, who are maybe waiting for yet another shoe to drop, we present our procrastinator’s guide to the election.