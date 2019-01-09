9 things to know about the pipeline blockade in Canada

Where is the Unist’ot’en blockade and what’s it about?



The gated checkpoint is on a forest service road about 120 kilometers southwest of Smithers in Unist’ot’en territory at the Morice River Bridge. Two natural gas pipelines are to cross the bridge to serve the Kitimat LNG project. Unist’ot’en is a clan within the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs claim title to the land, based on their pre-Confederation occupation and the fact that they’ve never signed a treaty. Their claim has not been proven in court.

The gated checkpoint is meant to control access to their traditional territory. A protocol for entry, based on principles of free, prior and informed consent, is publicly available. While the first checkpoint was built by the Unist’ot’en clan, all the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have affirmed that their consent is required prior to any development.

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline will carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat. It’s in the early construction phase. The proposed Pacific Trail pipeline, run by Chevron, proposes to transport natural gas from Summit Lake to Kitimat for conversion to LNG. This pipeline received an Environmental Assessment certificate, but the investment agreement has yet to be finalized. (The Northern Gateway Pipeline run by Enbridge was also planned to go through the region, but was scrapped in 2016.)

Hasn’t the Unist’ot’en camp been around for years now? Why is it suddenly the centre of attention?



Yes, the checkpoint was established on April 1, 2009. Since then, annual work camps have added a cabin, healing lodge, pit house and a bunkhouse for visitors. The camp is used year-round for healing retreats, culture camps and living.

Coastal GasLink applied for an injunction in November 2018 because workers have been unable to cross the checkpoint to start clearing the pipeline route. The BC Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction in December, prohibiting anyone from blocking the bridge. The court also ordered the checkpoint to be dismantled within 72 hours.

It’s in the news now because not only did Unist’ot’en camp refuse to take down the checkpoint, their neighbouring clan, Gidmt’en, established a second checkpoint. (The injunction was expanded on Jan. 4 to include that checkpoint.)

Throngs of people are travelling to join the camp in solidarity, and on Monday the RCMP mobilized to enforce the injunction. Rallies are planned in over 30 cities around the world today.

Who called in the RCMP to raid the camp?

The RCMP’s job is to enforce the injunction on behalf of the court, and it’s not necessarily raiding the camp. On Monday, tactical teams began to dismantle the Gidmt’en checkpoint. Last evening, RCMP reported 14 arrests of people who refused to comply with the court order. The individuals were taken to Houston, B.C.

As of Monday night the RCMP had breached the Gidmt’en blockade but had not reached the Unist’ot’en blockade or camp. The Unist’ot’en camp beside that blockade, which has been in operation for nearly 10 years, is not part of the order, and since it’s not in the way of construction access can likely remain as is.