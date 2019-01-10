The adventures of Mark Twain in Seattle

It was a trying time for Seattleites in the summer of 1895. The city was still reeling from the Panic of 1893, which threw the national economy into a tailspin, and the skies were hazy with wildfire smoke. Into this scene strolled Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain. Reeling from his own financial misfortune, America’s most celebrated author made his only visit to the Pacific Northwest as a part of a worldwide speaking tour intended to raise money to help pay off his debts. In this episode, Knute Berger recalls that memorable trip.