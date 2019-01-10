comments
Culture

The adventures of Mark Twain in Seattle

by / January 15, 2019
Part of the series Mossback's Northwest

It was a trying time for Seattleites in the summer of 1895. The city was still reeling from the Panic of 1893, which threw the national economy into a tailspin, and the skies were hazy with wildfire smoke. Into this scene strolled Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain. Reeling from his own financial misfortune, America’s most celebrated author made his only visit to the Pacific Northwest as a part of a worldwide speaking tour intended to raise money to help pay off his debts. In this episode, Knute Berger recalls that memorable trip.

Knute Berger

About the Author - Knute Berger

Knute “Mossback” Berger is senior writer and columnist at Crosscut and host of the Mossback’s Northwest TV series on KCTS 9.

About the Author - Stephen Hegg

Stephen is a senior video producer at Crosscut and KCTS 9 focused on arts and culture.